The New York Yankees are banking on a healthy and fully-fit Giancarlo Stanton to be the game-changer they need. After a disappointing ALDS exit, the team is looking to bounce back, and Stanton's potential is a big part of that plan. But here's where it gets controversial: despite his impressive power, Stanton's playing time is expected to be limited, even as a designated hitter. The Yankees are being cautious with his health, which has been a concern in recent years. However, Stanton's talent is undeniable, and he has the potential to be a key player in the team's quest for a World Series title. With a 50-home-run pace last season and a .273 batting average, Stanton is a force to be reckoned with. But can he stay healthy and live up to the expectations? The Yankees are taking a measured approach, and it remains to be seen if Stanton will be an everyday player. The team's decision to limit his playing time in spring training is a clear indication of their cautious approach. Despite the controversy, Stanton's potential is undeniable, and the Yankees are hoping he can help them end their 17-year championship drought. Will Stanton be the key to the Yankees' success? Only time will tell. For more on Stanton and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com.