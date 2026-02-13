Ghostface Returns! First Look at Scream 7 - Cast, Plot, and Release Date! (2026)

The iconic slasher franchise Scream is back for another round of blood-curdling thrills! Ghostface, the enigmatic and terrifying killer, has returned in a new image from Scream 7, as revealed by USA Today (https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/movies/2026/01/07/2026-movies-exclusive-first-look-photos/88035550007/). This time, the question on everyone's mind is: who's behind the iconic mask?

In the latest installment of the franchise, Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, finds herself in a familiar yet terrifying situation. A new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where she has built a new life, and her darkest fears come to life as her daughter becomes the next target. Will Sidney be able to protect her family and put an end to the bloodshed? Or will she be forced to confront her own horrors from the past?

See Also
Five Nights at Freddy's 3: Development Update & What to Expect!Symbie Joins Spidey and His Amazing Friends! | New Marvel Character DebutMickey Rourke Begs Fans for Rent Money: From Hollywood Star to Financial CrisisBuilding New Bonds: The Journey of a Jamaican Immigrant in Munich

The iconic cast of franchise veterans, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will be joined by a talented ensemble of newcomers. Isabel May, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Asa Germann, Anna Camp, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro bring a fresh dynamic to the series.

See Also
The Real-Life Story Behind 'Hacked': A Filmmaker's Revenge

The franchise's mastermind, Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, takes the director's chair for Scream 7, working from a script by Guy Busick (Scream 2022, Scream VI). With a new trailer expected soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic slasher franchise. Will Sidney and her allies be able to outwit Ghostface and survive the deadly game? Find out when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27 via Paramount.

But here's where it gets controversial... Who do you think is behind the mask this time? And what new twists and turns will the franchise take? The answers are coming soon, and the thrill ride is about to begin!

Ghostface Returns! First Look at Scream 7 - Cast, Plot, and Release Date! (2026)

References

Top Articles
86 Arrests: Inside the Wormwood Scrubs Protest for Palestine Action Activist
Paddy Pimblett's Emotional Reaction: Overcoming Defeat and Eye Pokes
River Island Closes 18 More UK Stores: What’s Next for the High Street Giant?
Latest Posts
URGENT: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy at Venus Bay, Victoria - Police Search Continues
Leapmotor B05 Review: Engaging Rear-Drive EV Dynamics in a Compact Hatchback
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gregorio Kreiger

Last Updated:

Views: 6632

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gregorio Kreiger

Birthday: 1994-12-18

Address: 89212 Tracey Ramp, Sunside, MT 08453-0951

Phone: +9014805370218

Job: Customer Designer

Hobby: Mountain biking, Orienteering, Hiking, Sewing, Backpacking, Mushroom hunting, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Gregorio Kreiger, I am a tender, brainy, enthusiastic, combative, agreeable, gentle, gentle person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.