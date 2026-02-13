Ghostface Returns! First Look at Scream 7 - Cast, Plot, and Release Date! (2026)

The iconic slasher franchise Scream is back for another round of blood-curdling thrills! Ghostface, the enigmatic and terrifying killer, has returned in a new image from Scream 7, as revealed by USA Today (https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/movies/2026/01/07/2026-movies-exclusive-first-look-photos/88035550007/). This time, the question on everyone's mind is: who's behind the iconic mask?

In the latest installment of the franchise, Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, finds herself in a familiar yet terrifying situation. A new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where she has built a new life, and her darkest fears come to life as her daughter becomes the next target. Will Sidney be able to protect her family and put an end to the bloodshed? Or will she be forced to confront her own horrors from the past?

The iconic cast of franchise veterans, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will be joined by a talented ensemble of newcomers. Isabel May, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Asa Germann, Anna Camp, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro bring a fresh dynamic to the series.

The franchise's mastermind, Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, takes the director's chair for Scream 7, working from a script by Guy Busick (Scream 2022, Scream VI). With a new trailer expected soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic slasher franchise. Will Sidney and her allies be able to outwit Ghostface and survive the deadly game? Find out when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27 via Paramount.

But here's where it gets controversial... Who do you think is behind the mask this time? And what new twists and turns will the franchise take? The answers are coming soon, and the thrill ride is about to begin!