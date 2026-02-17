Ghost's Tobias Forge: No New Music Planned? What's Next for the Band! (2026)

Ghost fans, brace yourselves for a surprise! In a recent interview with Canada's Global News, Tobias Forge, the enigmatic frontman, revealed that the band has no new music in the pipeline, leaving fans with a sense of anticipation and uncertainty.

But here's the twist: despite the lack of a planned EP, Forge is brimming with creative energy. He assured fans that he's currently recording, but the project remains shrouded in mystery. "It's not a covers EP and it's not a new Ghost record." And this is where it gets intriguing... Forge seems to be embracing the unknown, stating, "I don't know exactly what and when anything will happen." A bold move, indeed!

The band's recent tour has also been making waves, thanks to their no-phones policy. Fans were required to lock away their phones, creating a unique and immersive concert experience. While some pushback was expected, Forge revealed that the response has been largely positive, with fans embracing the moment and focusing on the music.

And if that wasn't enough, Forge also shared heartwarming anecdotes from Ghost's recent encounters with Black Sabbath members. His interactions with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward shed light on the camaraderie within the metal community. But the question remains: what's next for Ghost and their enigmatic leader?

Forge's words leave us with a sense of anticipation and a hint of controversy. Is the band taking a new direction? Will the upcoming recordings surprise or divide fans? Share your thoughts in the comments below! The future of Ghost is indeed very open, and we can't wait to see what unfolds.