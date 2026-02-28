Ghost of Yotei: Why It's a Must-Play Sequel (2026)

Game of the Year: #4 - Ghost of Yotei

When it comes to unforgettable experiences on the PS4, Ghost of Tsushima undoubtedly stands out as a fan favorite. Given the immense success and love for Jin Sakai’s journey, it was always going to be a significant challenge for any sequel to rise to those heights.

Yet, here we are with Ghost of Yotei, a sequel that not only honors its predecessor but also offers a fresh perspective on samurai storytelling that might stir up some debate among fans.

Unlike the explosive introduction of Tsushima, Yotei opts for a more subdued yet impactful beginning. The narrative centers around Atsu, a protagonist whose deep-seated hatred for her childhood adversaries drives her quest for vengeance. Throughout the game, aiding her in this long-anticipated retribution proves to be thrillingly gratifying.

However, much like its predecessor, Yotei balances its intense moments with periods of reflection. Players will encounter a beautifully crafted open world, where exploration flows naturally from one intriguing location to another, allowing for a more immersive experience.

The wilderness of Yotei is brimming with activities. This time around, players can engage in diverse bounty hunting missions, train with various weapon masters, seek out local legends, enjoy a relaxing soak in a hot spring, or even lose themselves in an unexpectedly captivating coin-based minigame.

What truly distinguishes Yotei is its seamless gameplay; instead of merely following objective markers, players are encouraged to observe distant landmarks and discover new paths as they navigate the landscape. The sense of adventure and exploration is genuinely delightful, making each excursion feel rewarding.

While Yotei may not break new ground in the gaming world, it doesn’t need to. Sucker Punch has already created something remarkable with Tsushima, and retaining that essence while addressing some critiques—such as repetitive tasks and a diminishing combat variety—was a savvy decision.

Moreover, the intense battles in Yotei, particularly the boss encounters, deserve a special mention. These thrilling duels, woven into the main storyline and beyond, elevate the stakes significantly. The heightened tension during combat makes every successful parry exhilarating, delivering some of the most engaging action available on the PS5.

In summary, Yotei is yet another triumph from PlayStation Studios, and the excitement is only set to increase. With Yotei's Legends mode scheduled for release next year, fans are eager to see what Sucker Punch has in store next. We’re all looking forward to wielding Atsu’s blade once more.

