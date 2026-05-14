Ghost Clouds: How Climate Change is Transforming Our Skies and What We Can Do (2026)

Clouds are more than just a pretty sight; they are essential for life on Earth. But a quiet crisis is unfolding above us, as many clouds are becoming wispy ghosts, drifting aimlessly without their usual coherence. This phenomenon is not just a visual oddity; it has profound implications for our planet's climate and our understanding of the environment. As a scholar researching clouds, I've dedicated my time to unraveling the economy of the sky, but recently, I've noticed something strange: skies that feel hollowed out, clouds that look like they've lost their conviction. These 'ghost clouds' are not quite absent, but they are not fully present either. They drift unmoored from the systems that once gave them coherence, too thin to reflect sunlight, too fragmented to produce rain, and too sluggish to stir up wind. This subtle change has a significant impact, especially in dry regions like Western Australia, where rain-bearing clouds are eagerly anticipated. The winter storms that bring much-needed rain to the southwest are being pushed south, depositing vital freshwater into the oceans. This shift is not just a local concern; worldwide, cloud patterns are changing in concerning ways. Scientists have found that the expanse of Earth's highly reflective clouds is steadily shrinking, leading to more heat being trapped than expected. This quiet crisis above us is not making headlines like floods or fires, but its absence is cumulative and very worrying. While clouds aren't going to disappear, the belts of shiny white clouds we need most are declining between 1.5 and 3% per decade. These clouds are the best at reflecting sunlight back to space, especially in the sunniest parts of the world close to the equator. However, as these clouds diminish, so does their ability to cool the planet and shape rainfall patterns. This loss is not just a climate concern; it's a loss to how we perceive the world. When glaciers melt, species die out, or coral reefs bleach and die, we can often see the traces of what was there. But if cloud cover diminishes, it leaves only an emptiness that's hard to name and harder still to grieve. We have had to learn how to grieve other environmental losses, but we do not yet have a way to mourn the way skies used to be. Yet, we must. To confront this loss on a planetary scale, we must allow ourselves to mourn, not out of despair, but out of clarity. Grieving the atmosphere as it used to be is not weakness; it is planetary attention, a necessary pause that opens space for care and creative reimagination of how we live with – and within – the sky. For generations, Australia's First Nations have read the clouds and sky, interpreting their forms to guide seasonal activities. The Emu in the Sky (Gugurmin in Wiradjuri) can be seen in the Milky Way's dark dust. However, the skies are changing faster than our systems of understanding can keep up. One solution is to reframe how we perceive weather phenomena such as clouds. As researchers in Japan have observed, weather is a type of public good – a 'weather commons'. If we see clouds not as leftovers from an unchanging past, but as invitations to imagine new futures for our planet, we might begin to learn how to live more wisely and attentively with the sky. This might mean teaching people how to read the clouds again, to notice their presence, their changes, and their disappearances. We can learn to distinguish between clouds that cool and those that drift, decorative but functionally inert. Our natural affinity to clouds makes them ideal for engaging citizens. To read clouds is to understand where they formed, what they carry, and whether they might return tomorrow. From the ground, we can see whether clouds have begun a slow retreat from the places that need them most. Weather doesn't just happen; it is shaped by our actions. For millennia, humans have treated weather as something beyond our control, but our effects on Earth have ballooned to the point that we are now helping shape the weather, whether by removing forests that can produce much of their own rain or by funnelling billions of tonnes of fossil carbon into the atmosphere. What we do below shapes what happens above. We are living through a very brief window in which every change will have very long-term consequences. If emissions continue apace, the extra heating will last millennia. I propose cloud literacy not as a solution, but as a way to urgently draw our attention to the very real change happening around us. We must move from reaction to atmospheric co-design – not as a technical fix, but as a civic, collective, and imaginative responsibility. Professor Christian Jakob provided feedback and contributed to this article, while Dr. Jo Pollitt and Professor Helena Grehan offered comments and edits.