GetUp's New Senior Hire: David Sharaz Takes on Conservative Groups (2026)

A seismic shift is underway in Australia's political landscape, as a prominent progressive group gears up to confront what it deems a significant 'democratic threat' posed by conservative organizations.

GetUp, a well-known progressive political campaigning organization, has recently made a strategic move by bringing David Sharaz into a senior leadership position. This appointment signals a renewed commitment to bolstering its operational strength and a clear intention to actively challenge conservative groups, including the influential Advance.

Sharaz, who previously worked as a journalist and more recently as a public relations executive, is notably married to Brittany Higgins. Higgins herself became a central figure in a high-profile rape case that has profoundly impacted federal politics since its emergence in 2021.

In his new capacity, Sharaz will spearhead GetUp's efforts in crucial areas such as media accountability, the fight against misinformation, and political operations. His experience will be further enriched by insights from international organizations like the UK-based Hacked Off, a campaign dedicated to media reform.

GetUp has indicated that it is in a phase of expansion, both in terms of its workforce and its financial resources, following a period of organizational consolidation. It's worth noting that the organization's public profile has seen some fluctuations in recent years, influenced by factors like staff turnover, changes in government, and the rise of new entities like Advance.

Sources suggest that GetUp is experiencing growth in its membership base and has amassed a considerable war chest, reportedly exceeding $1 million.

Paul Ferris, the interim co-chief executive of GetUp, views Sharaz's appointment as a direct response to the evolving political climate in Australia. He articulated a strong sentiment, stating, “Rupert Murdoch and his billionaire media mates have used their outlets as weapons, pursuing vendettas and distorting politics in this country. We can’t keep allowing that level of power to operate without scrutiny.”

Ferris further warned about the increasing sophistication and funding of far-right groups, highlighting their adeptness at leveraging both traditional media and social platforms to manipulate political discourse. He emphasized, “The democratic threat is real and responding to it requires serious, experienced campaign infrastructure. GetUp members see and understand this threat, and with their support we’ve rebuilt capacity, strengthened our financial position and are investing again in our movement people because the stakes are too high not to.”

Sharaz himself shared with Guardian Australia that GetUp is planning to significantly enhance its campaigning and communications activities leading up to the next federal election, anticipated in early 2028. The primary focus will be on actively countering far-right groups and advocating for progressive policy outcomes from the Albanese government.

He elaborated on the underlying issues, noting, “When people feel isolated, ignored, and disenfranchised, they are pushed toward the political fringes, as recent polling shows. The lesson is clear: people need to see their concerns taken seriously and reflected in our political discourse.”

But here's where it gets controversial... The appointment of Sharaz, given his personal connection to the Brittany Higgins case, brings a unique dynamic to GetUp's mission. For context, coalition staffer Bruce Lehrmann was charged with raping Higgins at Parliament House. While he pleaded not guilty, the criminal trial was halted due to juror misconduct, and a subsequent trial did not proceed due to concerns for Higgins' welfare. The federal court later determined, on the civil standard of proof, that Lehrmann did rape Higgins. Lehrmann is currently pursuing an appeal against this ruling in the high court. He was initially ordered to pay $2 million in damages following a defamation loss and is responsible for the legal costs incurred by his opponents during his unsuccessful appeal.

And this is the part most people miss... Both Higgins and Sharaz were declared bankrupt in defamation proceedings initiated by her former boss, Linda Reynolds, who served as defence minister from 2019 to 2021.

What do you think? Is GetUp's strategy of directly confronting conservative groups and misinformation the right approach for strengthening democracy? Or does the personal background of key figures like David Sharaz introduce a potential conflict of interest or detract from the core message? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!