Gervonta Davis Arrested: Details on the Shocking Charges (2026)

Unraveling the Shocking Arrest of Gervonta Davis: A Champion Boxer's Fall from Grace

The boxing world is abuzz with the shocking news of Gervonta Davis' arrest, a former three-weight champion, who was taken into custody in Miami after a dramatic two-week manhunt. But what led to this unexpected turn of events?

On January 29, 2026, the Miami Gardens police confirmed the arrest of Davis, putting an end to the search that began on January 14 when an arrest warrant was issued. The charges? Battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. But here's where it gets controversial—the alleged victim is Davis' ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, who worked at a strip club.

According to police reports, Davis entered the club on October 27, 2025, and confronted Rossel. He allegedly took her to a back room, attacked, and restrained her. The report details a chilling account of Davis grabbing Rossel by her hair and throat, uttering a threatening statement, and then releasing her in the club's parking lot. But why did this incident escalate to such extreme measures?

The backstory reveals that Davis and Rossel dated for five months in 2025 before the relationship ended. Rossel claims she met Davis in 2022, and their connection seemingly turned sour. She filed a civil complaint against Davis, and the police report aligns with her lawsuit, according to her attorney, Jeff Chukwuma. This suggests a coordinated effort between law enforcement and Rossel's legal team.

The controversy deepens as Davis' legal troubles are not new. He has a history of legal issues, including prior domestic violence charges, many of which were dropped. In 2023, he was sentenced to probation and house arrest for a hit-and-run case, but will this recent arrest impact his probation? And this is the part most people miss—how will his legal battles affect his boxing career?

Davis was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in Miami, but the lawsuit led to his replacement by Anthony Joshua. His last fight, a draw against Lamont Roach Jr., was in March. Now, with this arrest, his future in the ring remains uncertain.

As the story unfolds, one can't help but wonder: What led a champion boxer down this path? Is there more to this story than meets the eye? The arrest of Gervonta Davis leaves us with more questions than answers, and the boxing community awaits further developments with bated breath.