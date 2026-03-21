Gerrit Cole's Impressive Return: Yankees Ace Dominates in First Live BP After Surgery (2026)

The Return of a Yankee Ace: Gerrit Cole's Comeback Story

In a thrilling development for baseball fans, Gerrit Cole, the ace pitcher for the New York Yankees, has successfully passed his first live batting practice test since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. This milestone marks a significant step in Cole's recovery journey, and it has the baseball world buzzing.

But here's where it gets controversial: Cole's performance exceeded expectations, leaving many wondering if he's ready to make an earlier-than-expected return to the mound.

During the live BP session, Cole faced three major league hitters, including the mighty Aaron Judge, in a total of four at-bats. Despite the absence of fielders, Cole's pitches were on point, with his four-seamers reaching speeds of 94-95 mph, just shy of his career average. This impressive display left Cole himself a bit surprised.

"I was a little surprised, but it's logical. I'm feeling strong, and my pitches are looking sharp. It's a couple of miles per hour under my average, but that's to be expected at this stage," Cole shared with a smile.

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The intensity of the live BP session, with the threat of the ball coming back at him, elevated Cole's adrenaline and performance. He described the experience as almost game-like, a testament to his mental and physical readiness.

And this is the part most people miss: Cole's command was exceptional, a critical factor in his success. His ability to locate his pitches precisely is a key indicator of his recovery and a sign that he's well on his way back to his dominant self.

While Cole's performance was impressive, he and the Yankees are taking a cautious approach to his return. Despite the temptation to rush him back, the team is prioritizing a full recovery, with a probable return date set for late May or early June.

"It's great to feel great, but I don't think it makes me want to accelerate. No," Cole emphasized, highlighting the importance of a gradual and safe return.

As Cole continues his rehab journey, the baseball world eagerly anticipates his return to the mound. Will he surpass expectations and make an earlier comeback? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Gerrit Cole's comeback story is a testament to his resilience and determination.

What do you think? Should Cole accelerate his return, or is patience the best approach? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!