Germany's Merz: World's Rules-Based Order is Collapsing | Munich Security Conference (2026)

A stark warning has been issued by Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a critical security summit: the rules-based world order, a cornerstone of global stability, has crumbled. Merz's bold statement sets the tone for the annual Munich Security Conference, where world leaders gather to discuss pressing issues.

In an era defined by great power politics, Merz emphasizes that freedom is not an inherent right but a fragile privilege. Europeans, he urges, must be prepared for sacrifice. The conference's backdrop is a tense geopolitical landscape, with US President Donald Trump's controversial moves threatening Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and imposing tariffs on European imports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, an attendee at the conference, speaks of a "new era in geopolitics." Over 50 world leaders are expected to engage in discussions on European defense and the future of the transatlantic relationship. The timing is crucial, as US commitments to NATO are questioned and Trump's Greenland ambitions strain trust with Europe.

The Russia-Ukraine war, tensions with China, and the potential for a US-Iran nuclear deal further complicate the agenda. Merz, referring to the collapse of the rules-based order, says, "This order, as imperfect as it was, no longer exists in its former state." He highlights the deep divide between Europe and the US, a rift that has widened over cultural and political differences.

Merz draws a clear line, stating, "The culture war of the MAGA movement is not ours. Free speech has its limits when it violates human dignity and constitutional principles." He contrasts Europe's belief in free trade with the US's recent protectionist measures.

Last year's speech by US Vice President JD Vance, attacking Europe's policies on free speech and immigration, ignited a year of transatlantic tension. However, Merz extends an olive branch, calling for a revival of transatlantic trust. He reveals confidential talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on a joint European nuclear deterrent, a significant step towards European autonomy.

France and the UK, the only European nuclear powers, have traditionally relied on the US nuclear umbrella within NATO. Merz's vision for a new era in geopolitics requires a reevaluation of roles and alliances. Trump, in a statement, hints at ongoing negotiations for Greenland, adding a layer of uncertainty to the already complex dynamics.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet with Rubio to address the US's threats to Greenland, a critical discussion amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape. The Munich Security Conference serves as a platform for leaders to navigate these challenges and shape the future of international relations.