Geraldine Hickey: Breast Reduction Surgery, Comedy, and Finding Peace in Nature (2026)

Geraldine Hickey boldly declares, ‘My boobs felt like two massive burdens, constantly getting in my way.’ But here’s where it gets personal—her candid journey with breast reduction surgery is just one of the many raw, relatable stories she shares in her comedy. Let’s dive into her world.

Imagine a serene Monday morning at Yarra Bend Park, Melbourne’s urban oasis of lush greenery and natural tranquility. Birds chirp, dogs splash in the water, and families stroll with babbling babies in tow. Yet, just beyond this peaceful scene, the hum of a bustling city persists—planes occasionally rumble overhead, reminding you that this sanctuary sits smack in the middle of metropolitan chaos. It’s a place where nature and city life collide, and for Hickey, it’s a haven for reflection and her twin passions: running and birdwatching.

Near Dights Falls, Hickey pauses, her eyes scanning the trees for tawny frogmouths she once spotted months ago. ‘They were here,’ she says with a mix of hope and nostalgia. With no luck, she continues, her dogs—the chihuahua-papillon mix Harry (short for Harriet) and Koolie Lloyd (a duo she jokingly compares to ‘Dumb and Dumber’)—darting ahead. This moment captures Hickey’s essence: grounded, observant, and always seeking beauty in the everyday.

With over 20 years in comedy, Hickey is a household name in Australia, a staple at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, where she clinched the top award in 2021. Her TV appearances—from Spicks and Specks to Have You Been Paying Attention?—and her stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have solidified her status as a comedic force. But it’s her deadpan charm and warm candor that make her feel like an old friend within minutes of meeting her. ‘Mate,’ she says with a hearty laugh, ‘life’s too short to not share what’s real.’

And this is the part most people miss—Hickey’s comedy isn’t just jokes; it’s a window into her life. Her passions for running and birdwatching, born during Covid lockdowns, are more than hobbies—they’re acts of self-discovery. A step challenge with her wife, Cath Bateman, turned her into a runner, despite her initial doubts. ‘I never thought I’d run for 20 minutes straight,’ she recalls. ‘When I did, I was like, oh my god.’ Birdwatching, sparked by a challenge from fellow comedian Sean Dooley, became a meditative obsession. Since 2020, she’s released annual calendars featuring her bird photos, taken with her ‘aggressive-sized zoom lens.’ ‘I’m trying to make birdwatching cool, mate,’ she quips.

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Yarra Bend Park is Hickey’s sanctuary, a place where she’s laughed, cried, and reflected. ‘I’ve sat on these benches and cried,’ she admits. ‘When my dad died during the comedy festival three years ago, I read messages of support here.’ Her openness about personal struggles—from Raynaud’s syndrome to her adult ADHD diagnosis—is refreshing. ‘Finding out I had ADHD was a game-changer,’ she says. ‘It was like, I’m not dumb.’

Her 2024 show, Don’t Tease Me About My Gloves, tackled Raynaud’s, while her latest, A Weight Off My Chest, delves into her breast reduction surgery—or, as she puts it, ‘breast removal.’ ‘I grew up with big, cumbersome boobs,’ she says. ‘From the moment I heard about reduction, I knew I’d do it.’ Running, a newfound love, made the decision easier. ‘Finding a sports bra was a nightmare,’ she admits. ‘Pre-surgery, I’d wear a normal bra and another crop top over it.’

But here’s where it gets controversial—Hickey is quick to distinguish her surgery from gender-affirming ‘top surgery.’ ‘I’m aware of how I look,’ she says. ‘Some assume I’m non-binary, but I’m affirmed in my gender. There was no gender dysphoria for me.’ She’s careful with her words, respectful of others’ experiences. ‘I don’t care about my pronouns, but that doesn’t mean others shouldn’t,’ she adds.

The show also shines a light on Bateman’s work as an abortion nurse, who opened a reproductive health clinic in Morwell in 2022. ‘I’m so proud of her,’ Hickey beams. ‘Before her, people had to travel to Melbourne for medical abortions. Last year, she performed 300 free abortions.’ Celebrating this milestone online sparked backlash from right-wing Christians. ‘Reading those comments was fascinating,’ she says with a dark laugh. ‘But it’s not personal. I’ve been through marriage equality debates—this is different.’

Here’s the thought-provoking question: How do we balance personal choices with societal judgments? Hickey’s comedy invites us to laugh, reflect, and empathize. ‘Comedy lets us hear different voices,’ she says. ‘You realize, oh, who’d have thought?’

So, what’s your take? Do Hickey’s experiences resonate with you? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going.