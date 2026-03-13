Georgia Tech's Bailey Stockton Enters Transfer Portal: A Look at His Career Stats and Future Moves (2026)

Georgia Tech's Bailey Stockton, a promising wide receiver, has made a significant decision that will impact his football journey. Stockton, who had a productive season with 21 catches for 233 yards in 11 games, is now seeking new opportunities by entering the NCAA transfer portal.

But here's where his story takes an intriguing turn: Stockton's lone career touchdown came in the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt, a game that ended in defeat. This moment of glory amidst a loss is a testament to his potential, but it also raises questions about his overall experience at Georgia Tech.

And there's more to his athletic prowess. Stockton also showcased his speed and agility as a punt returner, accumulating 115 yards on 11 returns. This versatility could make him an attractive prospect for many programs.

Stockton, a 3-star recruit out of Prince Avenue Christian School, had initially chosen Georgia Tech and redshirted in the 2023 season. However, he now joins a growing list of players leaving the program, including his former high school teammate, quarterback Aaron Philo, and several other key players such as Christian Pritchett, D.J. Moore, Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway, Tana Alo-Tupuola, and Melvin Jordan IV.

This mass exodus begs the question: What's happening behind the scenes at Georgia Tech? Is it a strategic rebuild or a sign of deeper issues? Fans and critics alike are left to speculate, and the transfer portal rumors will undoubtedly continue to swirl. One thing is certain: Stockton's decision has the potential to shape his future and the trajectory of the Georgia Tech football program.