George Harrison's Guitar Heroes: A Comparison with Keith Richards (2026)

George Harrison, a guitarist whose soul was as deeply intertwined with his instrument as a mother's instinct is with her child, possessed a profound, almost visceral understanding of the guitar. While he might not have spoken of maternal intuition, his connection to the six strings was undeniable, a force that propelled him and his music to the forefront, both with The Beatles and in his own right. It's quite a thought, isn't it, that someone so quiet could have such a monumental impact? This very quiet strength, however, fostered deep friendships, bonds forged in the shared passion for the beautiful interplay of wood and wire. One such cherished connection was with Keith Richards.

Now, let's be crystal clear from the outset: George Harrison held Keith Richards in high esteem as a guitarist, recognizing him as one of the absolute finest. However, when it came to comparing Richards to the true titans, the virtuosos, the absolute geniuses of the guitar craft, Harrison felt there was a noticeable gap. To put it as gently as possible, he believed there was 'more to be desired.'

“I’m not playing it down. I’m just not playing it up! I think Keith [Richards] is one of the best rock ’n’ roll rhythm guitar players. I don’t think he’s very good at lead,” Harrison candidly admitted in a 1990 interview. It was a statement that, even in its politeness, carried a certain weight, a clear distinction he was drawing.

He continued, trying to frame it within his own perspective: “But this is what I feel about myself too. What we do is make records, and the records have some good guitar parts on them. I like Keith enormously, I think he’s great, but he’s not Albert or BB King.” Ouch! Those are some pointed observations, aren't they? But beneath the surface, Harrison was articulating a subtle but crucial difference, a nuance that perhaps only those with a truly innate, almost primal, feel for the instrument would grasp.

Consider the mastery of someone like BB King. With him, the guitar wasn't just an instrument; it was the absolute, razor-sharp core of every single record. There was an unwavering dedication to perfection, where every single note was meticulously crafted, and the music that emerged from the studio was replicated with uncanny precision on stage. The guitar playing was the song.

In contrast, while The Rolling Stones and The Beatles certainly boasted incredibly talented guitarists, their focus often lay in a broader, more expansive vision of rock and roll. They were capturing the larger sonic landscape rather than obsessing over every minute detail. Returning to Harrison's assessment of Richards, he noted, “the main thing about him is that he has the confidence, so even if it’s not perfect, he doesn’t care.”

And here's where it gets interesting: while Harrison was pinpointing Richards, it's evident he was also reflecting on his own approach and that of his bandmates. It might seem like a blunt assessment of a friend, but there's a surprising thread of humility woven into his words. At the end of the day, both he and Richards understood their unique strengths and acknowledged that there were certain musical heights that remained just beyond their reach.

