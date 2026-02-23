Geomythology: Myths & Lore Based on Real Science | Adrienne Mayor's Mythopedia (2026)

A quirky guide to myths and lore based in actual science

G is for Geomythology

An exploration of how ancient cultures memorialized natural phenomena in myths and legends, and how modern research connects those stories to real events.

The Author: Adrienne Mayor

Folklorist and historian Adrienne Mayor is the author of Mythopedia: A Brief Compendium of Natural History Lore, which delves into the fascinating world of geomythology.

What is Geomythology?

Geomythology is the study of how ancient cultures explained natural phenomena, such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and eclipses, through myths and legends. It's a relatively new field that has gained traction in recent years, thanks to researchers like Mayor who are connecting ancient stories to real scientific events.

Mayor's Work

Mayor's work spans multiple disciplines, but her specialty is geomythology. She became interested in the field after discovering Greek and Roman descriptions of fossils, and her research has since expanded to include other examples of 'folk science' from cultures around the world.

Mythopedia

Mythopedia is a compendium of geomyths from around the world, covering everything from quicksand and rains of frogs to burning lakes and Scandinavian 'endless winters'. The book is written in an encyclopedia format, making it accessible to a wide range of readers.

Family Affair

Mayor's sister, Michelle Angel, is the book's illustrator. She creates whimsical and scientifically accurate illustrations that add depth to the text.

Modern Geomyths

Mayor includes a few modern geomyths in her compendium, imagining how future generations might explain climate change or the connection between earthquakes and fracking.

The Importance of Geomyths

Geomyths provide valuable insights into how ancient cultures understood and responded to natural disasters. They also help scientists understand the history of the Earth and how humans have responded to geological changes over time.

Challenges and Collaborations

Mayor's work spans multiple disciplines, and she has built her career on bridging the gap between the sciences and the humanities. She collaborates with experts from various fields, including paleontologists and classicists, to ensure her work is accurate and accessible.

The Book's Impact

Mythopedia has received positive reviews and has sparked interest in the field of geomythology. It's a testament to Mayor's ability to make complex scientific concepts accessible to a wide audience.