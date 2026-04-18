Genesis Invitational 2026: Key Players, Tee Times, and TV Schedule | McIlroy, Scheffler, Åberg (2026)

Get ready for a golf extravaganza like no other—The Genesis Invitational is back at the iconic Riviera Country Club, and it’s packed with drama, star power, and jaw-dropping talent. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can defending champion Ludvig Åberg repeat his success on a course that’s seen its fair share of upsets? And will world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finally claim the title after years of near-misses?**

After a one-year hiatus due to wildfires in Los Angeles, the tournament returns to its historic home in Pacific Palisades, bringing with it a field that reads like a who’s who of golf. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg, last year’s winner at Torrey Pines, leads the charge, but he’s not alone. The 2026 PGA TOUR season has already seen some thrilling victories, and many of those winners are teeing it up this week. Among them is Scottie Scheffler, who’s fresh off a hot start to the year with a win at The American Express and two top-five finishes. But can he break his Riviera curse and finally crack the top three?

And this is the part most people miss: The pairings for the first two rounds are nothing short of electrifying. Let’s dive into the standout groups you won’t want to miss:

Group 1: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

This trio is a golf fan’s dream. McIlroy, fresh off a T14 finish at Pebble Beach, is hungry for his first top-three result at Riviera in nine attempts. Fleetwood, who turned heads with his Pebble Beach apparel last week, is looking to improve on his T10 finish here two years ago. And Morikawa? He’s riding high after ending a two-year victory drought with a dramatic win on the Monterey Peninsula. Controversial question: Can Morikawa make it two wins in a row, or will Riviera’s notoriously tricky greens humble him?

Group 2: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

Scheffler’s consistency is the stuff of legends—he’s chasing his 19th consecutive top-10 finish. But Schauffele, despite a slower start to the season, has a solid Riviera record with four top-15 finishes in six starts. Kim, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a windy Pebble Beach ended his streak of four straight top-11 finishes. Thought-provoking question: Is Scheffler’s dominance sustainable, or is this the week someone finally dethrones him?

Group 3: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

This group is on fire. Gotterup has already won twice this year, taking home titles at the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open. Rose, a Riviera veteran with 13 starts, is no stranger to success here, highlighted by a T4 finish in 2017. MacIntyre, a two-time TOUR winner last year, rounds out the group with his lone Riviera start resulting in a T15 finish. Bold prediction: This group could produce the tournament’s eventual winner—but who will it be?

Group 4: Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, J.J. Spaun

Talk about a powerhouse trio. Matsuyama, the 2024 Riviera champion, is coming off a T8 finish at Pebble Beach. Åberg, the defending champ, makes just his second career start at Riviera. And Spaun, the U.S. Open champ and Los Angeles native, is searching for his first big result of the season. Controversial interpretation: Could Åberg’s lack of Riviera experience be his downfall, or will he prove that champions adapt to any course?

If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, here’s your guide (all times ET):

Special Programming Alerts:

- Monday: The Drop, 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

- Wednesday: On the Range, 5-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Television Coverage:

- Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-7 p.m. on CBS

- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

- Thursday-Friday: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.

- Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

- Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE offers four exclusive streams:

1. Main Feed (Stream 1): Primary coverage of the best action across the course.

2. Marquee Group (Stream 2): Every shot from each player in the featured group.

3. Featured Groups (Stream 3): Coverage of two concurrent groups.

4. Featured Holes (Stream 4): A mix of par 3s and iconic holes.

Final Thought-Provoking Question: With such a stacked field, who do you think will emerge victorious at Riviera? And more importantly, who’s your dark horse pick? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!