General Hospital Villain Ross Cullum Was Supposed to Die, Andrew Hawkes Reveals (2026)

In the world of daytime television, where stories unfold at a breakneck pace and characters are as dynamic as they are diverse, the evolution of a villain can be a captivating journey. Take, for instance, the character of Ross Cullum on General Hospital. Initially, his role was fleeting, a brief flash of evil in the lives of Port Charles residents. But as actor Andrew Hawkes reveals, Cullum's story took an unexpected turn, defying the initial plan and becoming a pivotal figure in the show's narrative. This narrative twist not only showcases the unpredictable nature of storytelling but also highlights the power of a well-crafted character to captivate audiences and challenge expectations.

The Birth of a Villain

When Hawkes first stepped onto the set of General Hospital, he was prepared for the rigorous pace of daytime television. With a hefty 65-page script for his debut, he was thrown into the deep end, as he puts it. But what he didn't anticipate was the emotional rollercoaster that awaited him. As Cullum, he was supposed to exude calmness and efficiency, a cool cucumber in the face of chaos. However, the reality was quite the opposite. The pressure and intensity of the role left him feeling tense and uncertain, a stark contrast to the character he was portraying.

"I was feeling the complete opposite way [on set]," Hawkes recalls. "I was feeling stiff and just tense and couldn’t relax. And when I finally saw my first two episodes, I was just like, ‘I want to die. I’m the worst actor on the face of the earth.’ And I told my wife, Sasha… ‘Listen, I just want you to know, do not be surprised, because they’re probably going to call and fire me.’"

But, as he soon discovered, his fears were unfounded. Instead of being let go, his short-term role expanded, and Cullum became an integral part of the show's ongoing storyline. The episode where Cullum attempted to kill Jason and Britt was supposed to be his final appearance, but it marked the beginning of a new chapter in his villainous journey.

The Evolution of a Character

What makes the story of Ross Cullum particularly fascinating is the way in which he defied the initial plan. Originally, he was meant to be a brief, two-month presence, meeting his end at the hands of Rocco. However, the show's writers had other ideas, and Cullum became a more entrenched presence, a thorn in the side of an ever-expanding cast of characters. This evolution not only showcases the creativity and adaptability of the writing team but also highlights the power of a well-crafted character to evolve and surprise.

"I was supposed to be on for like, two months," Hawkes reveals. "And I was supposed to die when I was shot by Rocco on the pier. And they’ve kept me around. And it’s been so amazing."

The longevity of Cullum's role is a testament to the show's ability to adapt and incorporate new elements into its narrative. It also raises the question of how much longer he can continue to get away with his crimes. Will he eventually face justice, or will he continue to be a wildcard, challenging the status quo and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats?

The Impact of a Well-Crafted Villain

What many people don't realize is the profound impact a well-crafted villain can have on a television show. A villain like Ross Cullum doesn't just add tension and conflict; he can also serve as a catalyst for character growth and development. As the show's writers continue to explore the complexities of Cullum's character, they create opportunities for other characters to evolve and adapt. This dynamic interplay not only keeps the audience engaged but also adds depth and richness to the narrative.

In my opinion, the story of Ross Cullum is a testament to the power of storytelling. It shows how a character can be transformed from a brief, fleeting presence into a central figure, defying expectations and captivating audiences. As the show continues to unfold, one can't help but wonder what new twists and turns await Cullum and the residents of Port Charles. Will he eventually face justice, or will he continue to be a wildcard, challenging the status quo and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats?

From my perspective, the evolution of a villain is a fascinating aspect of television storytelling. It raises deeper questions about the nature of evil, the complexities of human behavior, and the power of a well-crafted character to shape and influence a narrative. As we continue to explore these themes, we can only hope that the show continues to surprise and delight, offering up new twists and turns that keep us engaged and enthralled.