General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie's Shocking Wake-Up, Nathan's Return, and More! (2026)

Hold onto your seats, soap fans, because the General Hospital episode airing on February 16, 2026, is packed with jaw-dropping twists and emotional rollercoasters! Imagine waking up from a coma to discover your supposedly deceased loved one is alive—only to find out they’ve moved on. Yes, Maxie’s world is about to be turned upside down, and you won’t believe how it unfolds. But here’s where it gets even more complicated: Nathan, the man at the center of this drama, is blindsided by news of Maxie’s awakening, leaving him torn between joy and guilt. And this is the part most people miss—how will his budding feelings for Lulu factor into this mess? Let’s dive in.

Key Moments to Watch:

Maxie’s Awakening: After emerging from her coma, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is hit with the bombshell that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is alive. Her initial reaction? Shock, disbelief, and a desperate urge to see him. But as she processes this news, the emotional fallout could be more intense than anyone expects. Will she confront Nathan about his feelings for Lulu, or will she keep her pain buried? This is a moment fans have been waiting for, and it’s bound to be explosive. See Also Y&R Shocker: Mariah's Big Reveal to Dominic! Abby's Desperate SOS to VictorJimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump's Interview with Tom Llamas - 'Bacon Double Dementia Burger'!Grady Demond Wilson Obituary: Remembering the 'Sanford and Son' StarWendy Schaal Returns to 'The Burbs' Reboot: From Bonnie to Judy & American Dad! Secrets Nathan’s Dilemma: Meanwhile, Nathan is blindsided by the news of Maxie’s recovery. While he’s overjoyed to know she’s alive, the guilt of his growing connection with Lulu (Alexa Havins) weighs heavily on him. Is it possible to love two people at once, or is Nathan setting himself up for heartbreak? This moral quandary is sure to spark debate among viewers. What would you do in his shoes? Jason and Carly’s Reunion: Best friends Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) finally catch up, but their lives are tangled in secrets. Jason’s been juggling fatherhood, romance with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and helping Sonny (Maurice Benard), while Carly’s been harboring a fugitive and plotting against the WSB. How much can they truly share without risking their missions? Their conversation about Ric (Rick Hearst) adds another layer of intrigue—is he really as harmless as Sonny claims? This reunion is more than just a friendly chat; it’s a game of hidden agendas. See Also Fox Corp, ESPN-NFL Deal, Fubo Sports & More: Media Shakeups Explained Ric and Elizabeth’s Date Night: Speaking of Ric, he takes Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) on a Valentine’s date, complete with lighthearted banter. But don’t be fooled by the romance—Elizabeth’s recent discovery about Marco (Anchondo) looms in the background. Will she confront Ric about his past, or will she let the night unfold without drama? Their chemistry is undeniable, but trust issues could derail this budding relationship. Britt’s Risky Move: Britt takes matters into her own hands, embarking on a solo mission to find the life-saving medication she desperately needs. With Marco refusing to cooperate, she’s running out of options. Will her gamble pay off, or will she put herself—and Jason—in danger? Her determination to break free from Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is admirable, but the stakes have never been higher.

Controversial Question for Fans: Is Nathan’s pursuit of Lulu a betrayal to Maxie, or is he simply moving forward with his life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is sure to divide the fandom!

From Maxie’s emotional whirlwind to Britt’s high-stakes mission, this episode is a must-watch. Don’t miss the drama, secrets, and heart-wrenching decisions that will leave you questioning everything. Tune in on February 16 and join the conversation—because in Port Charles, nothing is ever as it seems.