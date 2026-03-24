General Hospital: Spinelli's Dilemma! Maxie's Love Triangle | Bradford Anderson Interview (2026)

Get ready for some serious drama, soap fans! The love triangle that’s about to unfold on General Hospital is bound to leave everyone on the edge of their seats. Bradford Anderson, the beloved actor behind Damian Spinelli, is not just 'excited'—he’s downright grateful for the upcoming storyline that pits his character against Nathan (Ryan Paevey) for Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) heart. But here’s where it gets controversial: with Maxie waking up from her coma and Nathan mysteriously returning after seven years, fans are divided over who she should choose. And this is the part most people miss: Spinelli’s emotional journey isn’t just about romance—it’s about the family he’s built with Maxie and the fear of losing it all.

Since joining General Hospital in 2006, Anderson has become a fan favorite, though his appearances have been less frequent since transitioning to recurring status in 2013. Now, with Maxie’s return to the show following Kirsten Storms’ hiatus, Spinelli’s story is front and center. During a recent episode of the That’s Awesome podcast, which Anderson co-hosts with Steve Burton (Jason), the actor shared his thoughts on the unfolding drama.

‘People keep asking, ‘Is Spinelli really coming back, or is it just clickbait?’ Anderson joked, adding with a laugh, ‘If that’s clickbait, it’s the worst kind!’ But the real question on everyone’s mind is: what’s next for Spinelli and Maxie? After all, Maxie’s awakening isn’t just a moment of joy—it’s a Pandora’s box of complications. ‘There’s this initial ‘Yaaay!’ moment,’ Anderson explained, ‘but then you think, ‘Oh no, when do we tell her about Nathan? And how will she react? That’s going to be brutal.’

For those catching up, Felicia (Kristina Wagner) was the one to break the news of Nathan’s return to Maxie, while Spinelli was busy bringing their children, James (Gary James Fuller) and Georgie (Lily Fisher), home from Boston. Spinelli’s dilemma is clear: he’s overjoyed to have Maxie back but terrified she’ll choose Nathan over him. ‘This is where the story gets really good,’ Anderson teased. ‘I’m excited for viewers to see how it unfolds, and I’m grateful the writers have handled it so well.’

But here’s the bold question: Should Maxie stay with Spinelli, the man who’s stood by her and built a family with her, or reunite with Nathan, her back-from-the-dead husband? It’s a debate that’s already sparking heated discussions among fans. Some argue that Spinelli deserves happiness after everything he’s been through, while others believe Maxie and Nathan’s love story is too epic to ignore.

What do you think? Should Maxie choose Spinelli or Nathan? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments—and don’t hold back! This is one storyline where every opinion counts.