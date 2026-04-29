General Hospital Recap: Peter's Return, Britt's Betrayal, and Chase's Demotion (2026)

General Hospital Recap: A Haunting Return and a Surprising Split - Soap Opera Digest

A Haunting Return

On the latest episode of General Hospital, Anna (Finola Hughes) found herself face-to-face with a haunting figure from her past - Peter (Wes Ramsey). This unexpected reunion sent shivers down her spine and left her questioning her own reality. But here's where it gets even more intriguing. As Peter taunted Anna, revealing his knowledge of her deepest secrets, she couldn't shake the feeling that something was not quite right. Was Peter truly a figment of Anna's imagination, or was there a more sinister truth lurking in the shadows?

A Surprising Split

Meanwhile, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) made a bold move that shocked fans. After a heated argument with Carly (Laura Wright), Britt ended things with Jason (Steve Burton) and vowed to leave Port Charles. But why did she make this sudden decision? Was it truly over, or was there a hidden motive? And what does this mean for Carly and Jason's friendship? Will they be able to move past this? Or will Britt's departure leave a lasting impact on their lives?

A Web of Secrets

As the episode unfolded, the web of secrets and intrigue grew more complex. Cullum (a WSB Director) entered the picture, creating a sense of unease. His interactions with Rocco and Britt raised questions about the WSB's involvement in the town's affairs. Was Cullum simply doing his job, or was there a deeper conspiracy at play? And what does this mean for Britt and Rocco's safety?

A Family's Journey

In a heartwarming moment, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) reconnected and shared their dreams of starting a family. But this happiness was short-lived as Chase's demotion from detective to patrol officer cast a shadow over their plans. Will they be able to overcome this setback and move forward with their adoption dreams? Or will Chase's demotion create a rift in their relationship?

A Search for Answers

Meanwhile, Emma (Braedyn Bruener) and Gio (Giovanni Mazza) embarked on a mission to find Anna. Their search led them to the PCPD, where they encountered Nathan (Ryan Paevey). As they delved deeper into Anna's disappearance, they uncovered a trail of clues that left them with more questions than answers. Will Nathan be able to help them find Anna, or is there a hidden truth that he's keeping from them?

A Family Reunion

Back at Wyndemere, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) found herself in a peculiar situation. While exploring the manor, she stumbled upon a hidden truth about her family. But here's where it gets controversial. When Josslyn confronted Ava (Maura West), she revealed a secret that could change everything. Was Josslyn truly who she thought she was, or was there a hidden identity waiting to be uncovered?

A Haunting Conclusion

As the episode drew to a close, Anna found herself in a terrifying situation. Peter's taunts and threats left her shaken, and she was desperate for answers. Will she be able to confront her fears and uncover the truth about Peter's identity? And what does this mean for her relationship with Faison? Will she be able to trust him again, or will this haunting return leave a lasting impact on her life?

Your Thoughts?

What did you think of this episode? Do you think Peter is a figment of Anna's imagination, or is there a more sinister truth? And what do you think Britt's sudden split with Jason means for their future? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below! Remember, every opinion matters, and we want to hear from you!