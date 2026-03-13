General Hospital: Maxie Returns, Drew Stays, and Other Recent Castings (2026)

Get ready for some exciting updates from the world of daytime drama! The beloved General Hospital is shaking things up with a mix of returning favorites and lingering villains.

A Star's Comeback: Kirsten Storms, a fan-favorite actress, is making her grand return to the show. She's stepping back into the role of Maxie, who has been in a prolonged coma. But here's the twist: Maxie's awakening is imminent, and viewers can anticipate her comeback on February 12th. This return is particularly special as it marks the end of a challenging health-related hiatus for Storms, who shared her journey on Instagram.

The Villain's Resilience: In a surprising turn, Cameron Mathison's character, Drew Cane, is sticking around despite a dramatic health crisis. After a shocking drug injection and stroke caused by Willow, many wondered if Drew would survive. But it seems the writers have more in store for this despised villain, keeping him in the thick of the action.

New and Returning Faces: Bluesy Burke is back as Charlotte Cassadine, interacting with familiar faces like Lulu and Carly. And Finn Carr, a teen character, is getting more screen time, with an emotional storyline unfolding on January 30th. Additionally, Wes Ramsey made a surprise appearance as the late Peter August, adding to the show's intriguing twists.

And this is where it gets intriguing: with Kirsten Storms' return, will Maxie's storyline take a new direction? Will Cameron Mathison's character redemption be on the cards, or will he remain the show's most hated villain? Share your thoughts below, especially if you have a unique take on these characters' futures!