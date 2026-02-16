Gen Z's Resume Revolution: Skills-Based Hiring Takes Over (2026)

Say goodbye to the dreaded résumé—Gen Z might just be the generation to escape the tedious task of summarizing their entire career history into a two-page document. But here’s where it gets controversial: is the traditional résumé becoming obsolete, and if so, what’s replacing it? Research reveals a seismic shift in hiring practices, with companies increasingly turning to skills-based recruitment—and they’re finding it far more effective. According to Fortune, this trend could revolutionize how young professionals enter the workforce.

For decades, job seekers have grappled with the challenge of distilling their experience into a concise résumé, a practice that dates back to the 1950s. However, Gen Z may never face this ordeal. Why? Because a growing number of companies are ditching traditional hiring methods in favor of skills-based assessments. TestGorilla’s The State of Skills-Based Hiring 2023 report (https://assets.ctfassets.net/vztl6s0hp3ro/5B8Km5VxEDgdx0VhLQTjdX/c27d9e5af3209bf6580e0b52813a7d23/TestGorilla-The-state-of-skills-based-hiring-report-2023.pdf) surveyed 3,000 employees and employers globally, finding that nearly 75% of companies now incorporate skills-based evaluations into their hiring process—a significant jump from 56% the previous year.

And this is the part most people miss: while many employers still accept CVs, the data suggests they may soon become relics of the past. Employers are reporting remarkable results with skills-based hiring, which focuses on role-specific assessments rather than relying solely on a candidate’s listed experience. For instance, TestGorilla’s research shows this approach reduces mis-hires by 88%, cuts hiring time by 82%, and slashes costs by 74%.

The numbers don’t lie: 92% of surveyed employers believe skills-based hiring is more effective than traditional CVs at identifying talent. Over 80% also claim it better predicts on-the-job success and leads to longer employee retention. By testing candidates on real-world job responsibilities, employers are more likely to find the right fit—instead of being swayed by impressive titles or company names. As Khyati Sundaram, CEO of the skills-based recruitment platform Applied, told Fortune (https://fortune.com/europe/2023/05/25/skills-based-hiring-resume-how-book-publisher-penguin-random-house-recruits/), listing experience at a prestigious company like Google doesn’t necessarily mean a candidate has the specific skills needed for the role.

“We ensure the test is as job-relevant as possible,” Sundaram explained. “That’s why candidates appreciate it too.”

Interestingly, while one might assume skills-based tests would be more burdensome for job seekers, the opposite is true. Most workers surveyed by TestGorilla believe this approach levels the playing field, giving them a fair shot at landing their dream job. This is particularly impactful for underrepresented groups: approximately 75% of Black, Asian, and Arab employees surveyed reported gaining access to new opportunities through skills-based assessments.

This shift coincides with another major trend: the declining importance of degrees. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Apple have eliminated degree requirements (https://fortune.com/education/articles/a-tipping-point-for-higher-ed-google-launches-new-low-cost-online-programs-for-high-demand-jobs/) to attract diverse talent. Globally, recruiters are five times more likely to prioritize skills over higher education. Even David Meads, former U.K. and Ireland CEO of Cisco, argued that young workers might be better off skipping college for hands-on experience (https://fortune.com/europe/2023/10/29/ciscos-executive-david-meads-college-dropout-ceo-interview-university/). “Attitude and aptitude matter more than degrees,” he stated.

But here’s the counterpoint: despite these shifts, Gen Z remains skeptical. Many still prefer the traditional college route over apprenticeship schemes (https://fortune.com/europe/2023/11/01/gen-z-apprenticeships-college-millennials-ceos-skills-based-hiring/), suggesting they may cling to résumés even if they’re no longer necessary. So, the question remains: will Gen Z fully embrace this new hiring landscape, or will old habits die hard?

What do you think? Is the résumé truly on its way out, or will it remain a staple of job applications? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Originally published on Fortune.com on November 23, 2023. For more insights on Gen Z careers, explore these articles:

- As millions of Gen Zers face unemployment (https://fortune.com/2025/12/26/career-advice-from-ceos-for-current-job-market-crisis-gen-z-unemployment-fortune-500-ceos-optimistic-success-still-possible/), CEOs from Amazon, Walmart, and McDonald’s offer hope—if you have the right mindset.

- Gen Z is open to blue-collar work (https://fortune.com/2025/12/20/gen-z-blue-collar-work-ford-economy/), but are employers and candidates missing each other?

- Why are more Gen Zers choosing to be NEETs (https://fortune.com/article/gen-z-are-increasingly-becoming-neets/)—not in employment, education, or training?

Join the conversation at the Fortune Workplace Innovation Summit on May 19–20, 2026, in Atlanta. Register now (https://conferences.fortune.com/event/workplace-innovation-2026/HOME) to explore how AI, humanity, and strategy are reshaping the future of work.