Gen Z's Financial Success: Earning More Than Millennials at the Same Age (2026)

Gen Z's Rise: A Generation Earning More, But Facing Uncertain Futures

The latest research from the Resolution Foundation reveals a fascinating shift in generational wealth dynamics. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is experiencing a financial rebound, earning more at age 24 than any previous generation, including millennials. This finding challenges the notion that each generation should inherently enjoy higher disposable incomes than the one before it.

What makes this trend particularly intriguing is the contrast with millennials, who entered the job market during the 2008 financial crisis and have faced long-term stagnation in real wage growth. The Resolution Foundation's data shows that Gen Z's early careers are more financially rewarding, with real weekly pay at age 24 being 12% higher for those born in the late 1990s compared to their millennial counterparts.

However, this positive outlook for Gen Z is not without its clouds. The study also highlights the challenges this generation faces. The lowest-paid workers, those in the bottom 10% of earners, have seen significant pay increases due to minimum wage escalations, especially since 2016. Yet, the report warns that this 'good news story' is under threat. Rising prices and weaker economic growth due to the Middle East conflict may lead to a decline in real wages, impacting Gen Z's financial stability.

Moreover, the issue of NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) is a pressing concern. Britain's NEET crisis poses a long-term challenge for Gen Z, with the number of young people not in education or employment rising to 1 million. Former Labour minister Alan Milburn's warning of a potential 25% rise in NEETs by the early 2030s underscores the urgency of addressing this issue to prevent a 'lost generation' of Gen Z.

In my opinion, this generation's financial rebound is a double-edged sword. While it indicates a potential for better economic prospects, the underlying challenges of rising costs and a struggling job market could significantly impact their long-term financial well-being. Gen Z's success in early careers is a positive sign, but it also highlights the need for comprehensive support systems to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce.

As we reflect on these findings, it becomes clear that the future of Gen Z is intertwined with the policies and initiatives that governments and employers implement. Addressing the NEET crisis and ensuring a robust social safety net are crucial steps to empower this generation and secure a brighter, more prosperous future for all.