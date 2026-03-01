Gen. Musa Reveals He Was Targeted in Coup Plot, Almost Shot (2026)

In a shocking revelation, Defence Minister General Christopher Musa has exposed a daring coup plot targeting him. According to Musa, the conspirators had a grim plan: if he resisted arrest, they intended to shoot him. This revelation came to light during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, following the military's announcement of a trial for officers arrested in October for their alleged roles in attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government.

Musa, a seasoned military leader, described the plotters as "a bunch of unserious individuals," questioning their ability to challenge the Armed Forces. He expressed disbelief at their audacity, stating, "If you look at the calibre of persons [involved in the attempted coup], I don’t know what got into their heads to think they can take on the Armed Forces like that."

The Defence Minister also expressed confidence in Nigerians' commitment to democracy, drawing on the country's history of resisting military rule. He stated, "Even Nigerians would have fought them. Remember, Nigerians have fought against military rule for quite some time. Mr. President has been one of them, so for them to wake up one morning and think they can do that in Nigeria, I think they need to reset their brain."

Military authorities had previously detained sixteen officers for "acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations." According to Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, investigations revealed that some of these officers were linked to the coup plot. Uba stated, "Those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations."

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions within the Nigerian military and the potential risks to the country's democratic institutions. As the trial proceeds, the full extent of the coup plot and its implications for Nigeria's future remain to be seen.