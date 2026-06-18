Gemma Collins' Furious Reaction to I'm A Celebrity Finale: 'Disgusting' Behavior Exposed (2026)

Gemma Collins, the former TOWIE star and beloved I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! personality, has weighed in on the recent drama surrounding Adam Thomas and David Haye. Collins, known for her fiery personality and larger-than-life presence on the show, took to Instagram to express her outrage over the alleged bullying of Adam by David. In a video posted while cuddling her step-son, Tristan, Collins shared her distress over the situation, emphasizing the emotional impact it had on Adam and the audience.

The incident in question occurred during the final episode of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, where David Haye was accused of bullying Adam Thomas. Collins, who formed a close bond with Adam during her time in the jungle, felt compelled to defend him. She described the situation as 'disgusting' and expressed her concern for Adam's well-being, stating that it was 'hard to see' him go through such a difficult experience.

This isn't the first time Collins has shown her protective side towards Adam. During an interview on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, she revealed that she had to 'protect Adam' from David Haye, who seemed to take advantage of Adam's physical struggles. Collins' intervention was necessary to maintain a calm and composed atmosphere in the jungle, as she didn't want to resort to her 'full GC mode' and cause further disruption.

The situation between Adam and David has been a topic of debate, with David denying knowledge of Adam's arthritis diagnosis but showing no remorse for his behavior. Collins' commentary highlights the importance of addressing bullying and the impact it can have on individuals, especially in a high-profile setting like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Her involvement in the drama showcases her commitment to standing up for those she cares about, even in the face of public scrutiny.

This incident raises questions about the dynamics of power and vulnerability within reality TV shows. Collins' personal perspective on the matter highlights the emotional toll such situations can take on participants and the importance of fostering a supportive environment. Her commentary also underscores the need for participants to be mindful of their actions and the potential consequences they may have on others.

In conclusion, Gemma Collins' reaction to the Adam Thomas-David Haye bullying scandal provides a valuable insight into the emotional impact of such incidents. Her involvement in the drama not only showcases her protective nature but also emphasizes the importance of addressing bullying and creating a safe environment for all participants in reality TV shows.