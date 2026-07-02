Gemini Intelligence: Why Your Phone WON'T Get Google's New AI Features! (2026)

Google's new Gemini Intelligence branding is a powerful AI initiative, but it comes with strict Android device specifications that exclude some popular models. The requirements are steep, demanding a 'flagship chip', 12GB of RAM, and support for AI Core and Gemini Nano v3 or higher. This means that devices like the Pixel 9 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are still on Nano v2, won't be able to support Gemini Intelligence. This is a significant development, as it highlights the importance of keeping up with the latest technology to ensure compatibility with Google's cutting-edge features. The requirement for 12GB of RAM is particularly notable, as leaks suggest that the Pixel 11 series may cut RAM allotments, potentially dropping the base model to 8GB. This could mean that even if the leak is incorrect, the requirements are still quite high, and manufacturers will need to ensure their devices meet these specifications to support Gemini Intelligence. The list of devices that support Gemini Nano v3 is impressive, including the Pixel 10 series, Honor Magic 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and various models from OPPO, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo. However, the exclusion of older devices like the Pixel 9 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a reminder that technology is constantly evolving, and staying up-to-date is crucial to accessing the latest AI features. As Gemini Intelligence makes its debut on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices later this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 reportedly being the first to launch, it's clear that Google is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Android devices. This initiative is a testament to Google's commitment to innovation and its desire to provide users with the most advanced and powerful AI features available. However, it also highlights the need for manufacturers to keep up with the latest specifications to ensure their devices are compatible with Google's cutting-edge technology.
Gemini Intelligence: Why Your Phone WON'T Get Google's New AI Features! (2026)
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