Geely EX5 Extended Range Review: Unlocking the Power of Electric SUVs (2026)

Geely's EX5 SUV gets a boost with an extended range, low-rate finance, and a free charger. The EX5 Extended Range model now boasts up to 475 km of WLTP range, a 1.88% comparison rate finance deal over 36 months, and a complimentary 7 kW home charger. This follows a recent $2,500 cashback offer and a $1,000 price increase across both Complete and Inspire variants. The upgraded battery, utilizing Geely's Short Blade technology, has passed rigorous 'Devil's Test' for safety and durability. The EX5 Complete now offers 475 km range, while the EX5 Inspire reaches 450 km. With a 20-minute charging time from 30-80% and 100 kW peak DC charging speeds, the EX5 is equipped for efficient charging. Geely's vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology allows for a discharge rate of up to 3.3 kW. Since its launch in Australia, Geely has sold over 5,000 EX5 SUVs, ranking among the top-5 best-selling EVs. The latest incentives reflect the growing competition in the mid-size electric SUV market, with Geely aiming to maintain its strong sales volumes.

Geely EX5 Extended Range Review: Unlocking the Power of Electric SUVs (2026)

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