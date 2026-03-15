Gaza Winter Crisis: Are Tents Provided to Palestinians Sufficient? (2026)

The dire situation facing displaced Palestinians in Gaza has come into sharp focus, with a recent assessment revealing that the thousands of tents supplied by China, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia offer little protection against the harsh winter conditions. This revelation challenges the notion that adequate shelter is being provided, as fierce storms have already caused significant damage to these tents, affecting a staggering 235,000 people, according to UN estimates.

Prepared by the Palestine Shelter Cluster, a collaborative effort between the Red Cross and the UN, the assessment paints a concerning picture. It highlights that the newly delivered tents, housing hundreds of thousands, will likely need to be replaced due to their inadequate design and construction. The Egyptian tents, in particular, were found to have poor sewing quality, with the fabric tearing easily and failing to provide waterproof protection. Other issues include small windows, a weak structure, and a lack of flooring, causing water to collect on the tent's roof.

Tents from Saudi Arabia and China were also criticized for their non-waterproof fabric and weak structures, respectively. In contrast, those supplied by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations met the specifications of UN experts.

But here's where it gets controversial... The findings, based on extensive research and feedback from those on the ground, raise questions about the quality of aid being directly supplied to Gaza by individual countries. With only 20,000 of the 90,000 tents coming from the UN or major international NGOs, it's clear that the majority of aid is bypassing the UN, potentially leading to subpar assistance.

And this is the part most people miss... The Israeli authorities, through Cogat, the defense ministry body overseeing aid to Gaza, have allowed the supply of tarpaulins and tents, but the Palestinian people and humanitarian officials argue that these commercial tents are inadequate and expensive.

Linda Abu Halima, a 30-year-old living in Mawasi after her home was destroyed, shared her experience: "The tent we live in is worn out, and rainwater leaks inside. We received it through help, but it's handmade and not suitable for the winter. We cannot afford a new one, and we've received no aid."

The conflict, triggered by a Hamas raid in October 2023, has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza multiple times, leaving the territory in ruins. The ceasefire has brought an end to the bloodshed, but it has not brought the peace and stability needed for rebuilding. The division of Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian crisis make it nearly impossible for people to return to their homes.

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Furthermore, the UN's operations may be restricted due to new Israeli laws imposing stringent registration requirements on NGOs delivering services in Gaza on behalf of the UN. Israeli officials claim this system aims to prevent Hamas from exploiting humanitarian aid, but aid workers warn of catastrophic consequences.

Hopes for a swift transition to the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire are fading. Analysts suggest that neither Hamas nor Israel has much incentive to make immediate concessions, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

According to Donald Trump's 20-point plan, the second phase should involve the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of an international force, and the establishment of a technocratic administration. However, with aid efforts hindered by Israeli restrictions on essential materials, the path to recovery remains challenging.

Jawaher Abd Rabbo, a 25-year-old living with her family in a single, dilapidated room in Gaza City, shared her experience: "We fled when we heard explosions. We left everything behind and carried our children. We tried to repair this room, but it's not enough. During the storm, we had no blankets or clothing to keep us warm. We're staying in a ruined building, and it's dangerous, but we have no choice."

The situation in Gaza is a complex and heart-wrenching one, and it's crucial that we continue to shed light on these issues and encourage open dialogue. What are your thoughts on the aid and shelter situation in Gaza? Do you think enough is being done to support the displaced Palestinians? Let's discuss and find ways to make a difference.