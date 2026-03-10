Gayle King Stays with CBS Mornings: What's Next for the Morning Show? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, media personality Gayle King has decided to remain with 'CBS Mornings', silencing the rumors of her departure. This decision comes as a relief to many, especially after The Wall Street Journal reported on King's renewed deal with Paramount Skydance, which sparked speculation about her future at CBS News.

King, known for her charismatic presence, addressed the rumors head-on, stating, "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated." This bold declaration was in response to a Variety report suggesting her exit from the show when her contract ends in May. However, King's statement reveals her commitment to the network, saying, "CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission." But here's where it gets interesting: King's decision may have been influenced by the recent scrutiny surrounding CBS News and its new editor in chief, Bari Weiss.

King, who has been with the network for years, earning a substantial salary of $14 million annually, has been a key figure in the morning show. Yet, 'CBS Mornings' has been struggling to retain viewers, attracting only 22% of the total morning news audience across the three major broadcast networks. And this is the part most people miss: the show's viewership decline coincides with King's potential departure rumors.

The financial implications don't stop there. 'CBS Mornings' has also seen a dip in advertising revenue, dropping from $131.8 million in 2024 to $119.2 million in 2025. This could be a cause for concern for CBS News executives, who may now be strategizing how to leverage King's star power across various outlets. With Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, CBS News and CNN will be under the same ownership, along with networks like Discovery Channel and Food Network. This opens up new opportunities for King, especially with her connection to Oprah Winfrey and her previous primetime hosting experience on CNN.

Bari Weiss, in a statement, praised King's decision, saying, "There is only one Gayle King... We're equally excited to work with her on new projects." Weiss's enthusiasm hints at potential changes ahead for CBS News, as she plans to involve Tom Cibrowski, a former ABC News executive, in revitalizing the morning show. Cibrowski expressed his support for King and her co-host Nate Burleson, indicating a desire to build upon their existing success.

So, what's next for Gayle King and 'CBS Mornings'? Will King's decision to stay help boost the show's popularity? And what new projects might she be involved in? Stay tuned as this story unfolds, and feel free to share your thoughts on this unexpected twist in the comments below. Is King's continued presence a win for CBS News, or is there more to this story than meets the eye?