Gas Prices Soaring: What to Expect and How It Impacts the Economy (2026)

Gas prices are set to soar, and the political implications are significant. The ongoing war in Iran, with its impact on oil production and supply chains, is a major concern. While Iran's oil production is not the largest in the world, its disruption has far-reaching consequences. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, is now effectively shut down, and Iran's retaliation has further exacerbated the situation. This has led to a 41% chance of gas prices exceeding $5.00 per gallon by the end of March, according to Polymarket traders. The current average retail gas price in the U.S. is already $3.45 per gallon, and this is expected to rise significantly. The situation is particularly concerning given the historical impact of gas price spikes on presidential approval ratings. For instance, the sharp rise in gas prices in 2022 led to a decline in Biden's approval ratings. Trump, who campaigned on lower gas prices, is in a challenging position as the war's unpopularity may not significantly boost his approval ratings. This scenario raises questions about the effectiveness of military action in achieving political goals and the potential consequences for the incumbent president's re-election prospects.