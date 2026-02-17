Gas Network Upgrade in Pershore: What You Need to Know (2026)

Heads up, Pershore! Brace yourselves for some travel headaches as essential gas network upgrades are set to cause disruption in your town.

This project, deemed 'essential' by Wales & West Utilities, kicks off on January 12th and is scheduled to wrap up by February 19th.

So, what does this mean for you? Well, expect two-way traffic lights on Broad Street and Defford Road. And, get ready for a full road closure on Church Road throughout the entire duration of the project.

Project Manager Mick Gallavin explained, "We understand that working in areas like this isn't ideal, but it's crucial to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses." He further elaborated on the vital role the gas network plays, stating, "Whether it's heating your home, making dinner, or enjoying a hot bath, we know how important a safe and reliable gas supply is."

But here's where it gets controversial... While the work is undoubtedly necessary, road closures and traffic delays are never fun.

And this is the part most people miss... The impact of these upgrades extends far beyond mere inconvenience. Reliable gas supply is the backbone of daily life for many residents and businesses.

What are your thoughts on these necessary upgrades? Do you think the benefits outweigh the temporary disruption? Share your opinions in the comments below!

