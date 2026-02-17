Gas Network Upgrade in Pershore: What You Need to Know (2026)

Heads up, Pershore! Brace yourselves for some travel headaches as essential gas network upgrades are set to cause disruption in your town.

This project, deemed 'essential' by Wales & West Utilities, kicks off on January 12th and is scheduled to wrap up by February 19th.

So, what does this mean for you? Well, expect two-way traffic lights on Broad Street and Defford Road. And, get ready for a full road closure on Church Road throughout the entire duration of the project.

Project Manager Mick Gallavin explained, "We understand that working in areas like this isn't ideal, but it's crucial to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses." He further elaborated on the vital role the gas network plays, stating, "Whether it's heating your home, making dinner, or enjoying a hot bath, we know how important a safe and reliable gas supply is."

