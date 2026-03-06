Garrett Doll Takes the Helm at WOKQ 97.5! New Era for Iconic Country Station (2026)

Get ready for a radio revolution! We're thrilled to announce that Garrett Doll, a true radio veteran, is joining the WOKQ family as Brand Manager and Morning Host. But here's where it gets interesting...

A Legacy in the Making:

WOKQ, a beloved country station in Portsmouth, NH, has a rich history, and now it's welcoming a new era with open arms. Garrett Doll, with his extensive experience, is stepping into a role that's both an honor and a responsibility.

Doll's journey is an impressive one. He's not just a radio host; he's a programmer and a leader. His time at SummitMedia's WKHK Richmond and WCKN Charleston SC has honed his skills, and his sixteen years at KYGO Denver in various roles have given him a unique perspective.

A Vision for the Future:

In his own words, Doll understands the weight of this opportunity: "WOKQ is more than a radio station; it's a legacy. I'm excited to guide this station into a fearless, fun, and community-focused future."

And this is where the magic happens. Christine Sieks, RVP/Market President, believes in Doll's ability to connect with the community, saying, "Garret gets what makes our listeners and businesses tick. He'll create content that resonates."

Matty Jeff, Townsquare's Director of Country Content and Programming, adds, "Garret's passion for country music, combined with his multi-platform mindset, makes him the ideal leader for WOKQ."

But here's the twist: WOKQ is seeking a new co-host to join Doll in the mornings. Will they find the perfect partner to continue this legacy?

And this is the part most people miss: Radio is an art, and with Doll's expertise, WOKQ is set to paint a new, exciting chapter.

What do you think? Will Garrett Doll's leadership take WOKQ to new heights? Share your thoughts in the comments!