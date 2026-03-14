Garmin Venu X1 Soft Gold Review: Ultra-Thin Smartwatch with New Color Option! (2026)

Garmin just dropped a bombshell for smartwatch enthusiasts: a sleek, ultra-thin redesign of their Venu X1 that’s turning heads—and not just because of its new Soft Gold finish. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this a genuine upgrade or just a flashy repackage? Let’s dive in.

Kicking off 2026, Garmin has opted to refresh an existing favorite rather than unveil an entirely new device. The Venu X1, originally launched in June 2025, now comes in a third color option: 'Soft Gold with Titanium Caseback.' Paired with a 'French Grey' nylon band, this variant aims to stand out in a crowded smartwatch market. And this is the part most people miss: Despite the new look, the functionality remains identical to the original black and green models, boasting the same 7.9 mm thickness, 8-day battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, and built-in flashlight. The 2-inch AMOLED display also stays put, contributing to its featherlight 40 g weight.

Priced at $699.99, the Soft Gold version matches the MSRP of its siblings, but here’s the twist: the Venu X1 was recently available for just $599.99 during the holiday season. Is the $100 premium for a new color worth it? Garmin seems to think so, positioning this as a premium option for those who want to make a statement. Whether you’re a tech purist or a style enthusiast, this move sparks debate.

Currently, the Soft Gold Venu X1 is available directly from Garmin or through third-party retailers like Amazon. But the question remains: Is this a clever marketing play or a genuine addition to the lineup? What do you think? Does the new finish justify the price, or is Garmin stretching the definition of 'upgrade'? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!