Gardner Minshew Signs with Arizona Cardinals: NFL Free Agency 2026 (2026)

The NFL landscape is ever-evolving, and the Arizona Cardinals have made some intriguing moves to bolster their offensive arsenal. The most notable addition is former Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has agreed to a one-year, $8.25 million deal to back up Jacoby Brissett. This move is particularly interesting given Minshew's recent history with the Chiefs, where he played a crucial role as the backup to the legendary Patrick Mahomes.

Minshew's time with the Chiefs was marked by resilience and determination. Despite a non-contact knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season, he managed to play in four games, including a start against the Tennessee Titans. This experience could prove invaluable for the Cardinals, especially considering Minshew's Pro Bowl honor with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, where he threw for a career-high 3,305 yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

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Another significant addition is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who has signed a two-year, $11.47 million deal with a max value of $16.47 million. Bourne's return to the NFL is notable, as he had a productive stint with the San Francisco 49ers last season, posting 37 receptions for 551 yards, his third-most productive year in the league. This move further strengthens the Cardinals' receiving corps, which is crucial for any quarterback's success.

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The Cardinals have also addressed their offensive line with the signing of free agent guard Isaac Seumalo, who has agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract. Seumalo's consistency as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite dealing with injuries, makes him a valuable asset. His ability to play a full 17-game season will be essential for the Cardinals' offensive line stability.

These moves by the Cardinals demonstrate a strategic approach to building a competitive team. Minshew's experience and Pro Bowl credentials, coupled with the additions of Bourne and Seumalo, suggest a team aiming to improve its offensive depth and versatility. The Cardinals' front office seems to be taking a calculated risk, and the results could be fascinating to witness.

In my opinion, the Cardinals' strategy is a bold one, and it could pay dividends in the upcoming season. Minshew's presence provides a reliable backup option, and his potential to step up when needed is a significant advantage. Bourne's return to form and Seumalo's consistency will also contribute to a more robust and dynamic offense. The Cardinals are certainly making moves that could shape their future success, and it will be intriguing to see how this new-look offense performs in the upcoming NFL season.

Gardner Minshew Signs with Arizona Cardinals: NFL Free Agency 2026 (2026)

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