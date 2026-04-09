Garcia vs Barrios Recap + Shakur Stevenson Callout | Can Garcia Reclaim the WBC Title? (2026)

Ryan Garcia's Dominance Over Mario Barrios: A WBC Welterweight Championship Showdown

In a thrilling display of boxing prowess, Ryan Garcia emerged victorious over Mario Barrios in a unanimous decision, claiming the WBC welterweight championship. The bout, held on Saturday night, showcased Garcia's exceptional skill and determination, leaving little doubt about his title-worthy performance.

With judges scoring the fight 119-108, 120-107, and 118-109, Garcia's dominance was evident. The 27-year-old boxer, known for his 25-2 record with 20 knockouts, demonstrated his ability to adapt and counter Barrios' occasional right jabs. Despite Barrios' 29-3-2 record and 18 knockouts, including a majority draw against Manny Pacquiao, Garcia's strategy proved effective.

The fight began with a bang as Garcia dropped Barrios with an overhand right just 30 seconds in. Instead of rushing to finish the bout, Garcia patiently used combinations to target Barrios' head, briefly staggering him in the third round. This tactical approach showcased Garcia's maturity and ability to read the fight's flow.

In his post-fight interview on DAZN, Garcia boldly stated, 'You know who I want. He's right there. Shakur Stevenson. Let's go. Let's run that.' This reference to Stevenson, a four-division world champion who beat Teofimo Lopez in January, highlights Garcia's ambition and desire for further challenges.

However, Garcia's journey to the top has not been without controversy. He faced a one-year suspension and a $1 million fine from the New York State Athletic Commission for alleged performance-enhancing drug use in April 2024. Additionally, the WBC expelled him for using racial and ethnic slurs, and he has had his share of legal troubles. Despite these setbacks, Garcia's recent unanimous-decision loss to Rolando Romero in Times Square adds to the complexity of his career.

The co-main event featured Gary Antuanne Russell, who retained his WBA super lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Andy Hiraoka. Unfortunately, the main event was disrupted when Richardson Hitchins, scheduled to defend his IBF super lightweight belt against Oscar Duarte, pulled out due to illness. The future implications of this cancellation remain uncertain.

This comprehensive overview highlights the thrilling world of boxing, where skill, strategy, and personal challenges intertwine, leaving fans eager for the next chapter in Garcia's journey.