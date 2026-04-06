Ganzin AURORA IIE: Ultra-Low-Power ASIC Eye-Tracking for AI Glasses & VR/MR Devices (2026)

Ganzin Unveils Revolutionary AURORA IIE Eye-Tracking Platform: Powering Always-On AI Glasses and Immersive VR/MR Devices

Ganzin, a pioneer in eye-tracking technology, is set to revolutionize the wearable and immersive device industry with the introduction of its cutting-edge AURORA IIE platform. This innovative solution is designed to enable true always-on eye-tracking, a game-changer for AR/AI glasses and VR/MR headsets.

Reducing Power Consumption by 75%: AURORA IIE's key innovation lies in its proprietary Eye Processing Unit 2 (EPU2), which performs eye-tracking computations, significantly reducing power consumption to just 1/4 of traditional NPU-based solutions. This breakthrough technology enables devices to operate continuously without draining batteries, making it ideal for always-on applications.

Seamless Gaze Interaction and Biometric Sensing: With AURORA IIE, users can enjoy seamless gaze interaction and continuous capture of eye-based physiological indicators. This opens up exciting possibilities for various industries, including healthcare, research, and user experience enhancement.

High Performance and Compact Design: The platform supports up to 120 Hz throughput, meeting the demands of advanced VR/MR devices, medical applications, and academic research. Its ultra-compact form factor, featuring one ASIC processor (EPU2), two eye sensors, and two IR LEDs, ensures minimal space requirements without compromising performance.

Complete Eye-Tracking Solution: Ganzin's AURORA IIE platform represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide a comprehensive eye-tracking solution. It complements their existing product line, offering software IP, NPU-based turnkey solutions, and now, an ultra-low-power ASIC platform, catering to various development stages and integration needs.

AURORA Family: Tailored Solutions for Every Stage:

- AURORA-II: Software IP licensing for maximum design flexibility and customization.

- AURORA-IIS: NPU-based turnkey solution for accelerated system integration and shortened time-to-market.

- AURORA-IIE: ASIC-based EPU2 platform for ultra-low-power, always-on eye-tracking in a compact, production-ready form factor.

With AURORA IIE, Ganzin empowers customers to choose the right solution at every stage, from prototyping to commercial deployment. This comprehensive approach ensures seamless integration into AR/AI glasses, VR/MR headsets, and other immersive devices.

Leadership Vision: Dr. Shao-Yi Chien, CEO of Ganzin, emphasizes the significance of AURORA IIE, stating, "This platform represents the next evolutionary step in wearable eye-tracking. Our custom ASIC, EPU2, unlocks unprecedented power efficiency and always-on capabilities, opening doors to innovative applications in interaction, wellness, and research."

Experience AURORA IIE at CES 2026: Visitors to CES 2026 can witness private demonstrations of the AURORA IIE solution at Ganzin's executive suite in the Westgate Hotel. This hands-on experience will showcase the platform's capabilities and potential impact on the future of wearable technology.

Ganzin's AURORA IIE platform is poised to redefine the possibilities of eye-tracking, offering a seamless, powerful, and energy-efficient solution for the next generation of AR/AI glasses and immersive VR/MR devices.