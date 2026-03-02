Gangster Grans: How Grandmothers Are Running Global Crime Empires (2026)

Behind the facade of quaint tea parties and knitting circles, a shocking trend is emerging: the rise of gangster grannies ruling criminal empires with an iron fist. These women, often dismissed as harmless due to their age and gender, are shattering stereotypes and commanding respect—or fear—in the underworld. But here's where it gets controversial: are they cunning masterminds exploiting societal biases, or victims of circumstance thrust into power by the failures of the men around them?

Take Deborah Mason, for instance. At 65, she could easily pass for any other grandmother, spending her days in fitness classes or doting on her grandchildren. Yet, until her arrest, she headed a crime clan responsible for trafficking a staggering £80 million worth of cocaine in just eight months. And she’s not alone. From a community hero moonlighting as a heroin kingpin to a cat-loving grandma overseeing a million-pound cocaine empire, women are increasingly dominating all levels of organized crime. But this is the part most people miss: their success often hinges on their ability to fly under the radar, leveraging societal perceptions of femininity and age to evade suspicion.

According to Europol’s 2025 EU Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment, the ‘DNA of organized crime’ is evolving, with women gaining more prominent roles in global gang networks. Criminologist Alex Iszatt explains, ‘Gangster women have always existed, but they’ve rarely been recognized as central figures of power. This long-standing misjudgment has been consistently exploited.’ In family-run criminal enterprises, older women often serve as the central pillar, wielding authority not through physical intimidation but through emotional manipulation and control over family loyalty. When they issue orders, it’s framed as a family duty, making refusal feel like betrayal rather than defiance. This psychological grip, fueled by shame, guilt, and the threat of emotional exclusion, can be far more powerful than fear alone.

Consider Mason’s operation: she recruited her sister, three daughters, son, and even their partners, rewarding them handsomely—over £1,000 a day—while indulging in luxuries like Dubai holidays and a £400 Gucci collar for her Bengal cat. Yet, she brazenly claimed benefits while living in North London, her illegal empire trafficking a ton of cocaine between April and November 2023. Her downfall came when detectives from the Metropolitan Police caught up with her, leading to a 20-year sentence. CPS prosecutor Robert Hutchinson aptly noted, ‘Instead of nurturing her relatives, she recruited them into a criminal enterprise that landed them all behind bars.’

But Mason is just the tip of the iceberg. Morag Yorston, another unlikely drug baron, flooded Dundee with heroin and cocaine, only to be jailed after fleeing to Bulgaria. Margaret Haney, known as ‘Big Mags,’ was both a community hero leading anti-paedophile marches and a feared heroin dealer, later jailed alongside her family. These women defy stereotypes, blending respectability with ruthlessness. As former Crime Scene Examiner Alex points out, ‘As women age, they become largely invisible to society and law enforcement, who focus on younger, violent men. This creates a blind spot they can exploit.’

Historically, mafia matriarchs like Assunta Maresca and Maria Licciardi have proven that women can be just as ruthless as their male counterparts. Maresca, a former beauty queen, became the first female leader of the Camorras after avenging her husband’s death. Licciardi, known as ‘Bloody Mary,’ controlled a cartel responsible for 100 murders. Their stories challenge the notion that women in crime are mere pawns, revealing a calculated approach to power.

So, what drives these women? Is it greed, survival, or the desire for power? Criminologist Alex argues, ‘Motivation isn’t limited to greed. Many have spent decades in criminal environments, learning the ropes while being excluded from formal leadership. When male figures are removed, they step in to protect family interests or claim power they’ve long supported from the shadows.’

This raises a thought-provoking question: Are these women pioneers challenging gender norms in a male-dominated field, or are they simply products of a broken system? And more importantly, how should law enforcement adapt to this shifting landscape? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!