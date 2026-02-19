Ganges Delta Fog: NASA's Stunning Satellite Imagery (2026)

The Ganges Delta, a vast and fertile landscape, was shrouded in a winter fog so thick and low that it seemed to blanket the entire region. This phenomenon, captured by NASA's Terra satellite on January 6, 2026, is a sight to behold from above, but it also poses challenges for those living on the ground.

The Beauty and the Beast of Winter Fog

As the cold wave swept across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, dense fog formed, particularly the radiation type, which is common during this time of year. Ground temperatures cooled, winds remained light, and moisture lingered near the surface, creating the perfect conditions for this natural spectacle.

But here's where it gets controversial: while the fog may look picturesque from a satellite's perspective, it can cause significant disruptions to daily life. Local news reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and various parts of India highlight the impact of this foggy weather. Major flight disruptions, travel delays on roads and railways - these are the realities faced by people in the region.

Understanding the Science Behind the Fog

The fog isn't just a result of cold temperatures. It's a complex meteorological event. Radiation fog forms when the ground cools rapidly, often during calm, clear nights. This cooling process draws moisture from the air, leading to the formation of fog.

Additionally, the long, parallel bands of clouds, known as cloud streets, extend from the land areas over the Bay of Bengal. These clouds form when cold air passes over warmer open water, gaining heat and moisture. The rising warm air then encounters a temperature inversion, which acts as a lid, forcing the air to roll into those long, parallel cylinders we see from above.

The Impact on Daily Life

The scenic view from above belies the hazards and disruptions this foggy weather can cause. It's a reminder that while we marvel at the beauty of nature, we must also acknowledge and prepare for the challenges it can bring.

So, what are your thoughts? Is the beauty of the Ganges Delta under a winter shroud worth the potential disruptions it causes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!