Game of Thrones Sequel: Arya Stark's New Adventure! Plus, What Happened to the Jon Snow Spin-off? (2026)

Hold onto your dragon glass, because the world of Westeros is far from over! While George R.R. Martin’s pen seems stuck in the mud with The Winds of Winter, HBO is already forging ahead with a Game of Thrones sequel—and it’s not what you’d expect. Forget Jon Snow’s brooding adventures beyond The Wall (though we’ll get to that scrapped idea in a moment). This time, the spotlight might shift to the fearless Arya Stark, with a potential new series set in the sun-drenched lands of Essos. But here’s where it gets controversial: is Arya the right choice to carry the torch, or are fans being led astray from the characters they truly crave? Let’s dive in.

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga remains unfinished, with The Winds of Winter still elusive after 14 years. In a recent interview, Martin admitted he’d feel like a failure if he didn’t complete the series, but with no backup plan for another author to take over, fans are left wondering if the story will ever see its end. Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones TV series wrapped up years ago—with an ending that diverged sharply from the books—leaving HBO to explore new avenues to keep the franchise alive.

Speaking of new avenues, remember that Jon Snow spin-off titled Snow? It was shaping up to be a dark, introspective tale of a broken man struggling with PTSD, far from the heroic figure fans knew. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington envisioned Jon living in isolation, haunted by his past, even going so far as to reject his direwolf Ghost and his sword Longclaw. The character was meant to die, avoiding any heroic redemption. But HBO reportedly found the premise too bleak, shelving the idea before it could take flight. And this is the part most people miss: Harington’s vision was a bold departure from the typical Game of Thrones formula, but was it too bold for its own good?

Now, HBO has turned its attention to a fresh sequel concept, potentially starring Arya Stark. Writer Quoc Dang Tran, known for Drops of God, is at the helm, exploring the idea of shifting the drama to Essos—a Mediterranean-inspired region rich with untapped storytelling potential. But is Arya the right character to lead this new chapter? While she’s undeniably popular, her story felt complete by the end of the series. Could this be a misstep, or a brilliant way to expand her legacy?

Behind the scenes, HBO is also toying with other spin-off ideas, including an animated project about the Sea Snake from House of the Dragon and a Dune-sized feature film about King Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. An insider revealed, “We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel, but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be.” No pressure, right?

As we await more details, one thing is clear: Game of Thrones remains a powerhouse for HBO, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to debut on January 18. But the bigger question lingers: Can any sequel or spin-off truly recapture the magic of the original series, or are we chasing ghosts? What do you think? Is Arya the right choice for a sequel, or should HBO focus on other characters? Let’s debate in the comments—and may the best theory win!