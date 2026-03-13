Galleria Mall Owner Faces Closure Due to Skyrocketing Electricity Bill - Full Story (2026)

A beloved local mall's future is at stake, and the community is on edge! The Galleria Mall, a cherished hub in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, is facing a shocking financial crisis. But here's the twist: it's not due to declining sales or a struggling economy, but a sudden surge in electricity costs.

Owner Leo Karruli is deeply concerned as the mall's electric bill has skyrocketed, jumping from $52,000 to over $100,000 in just one month. This alarming increase has left him questioning the mall's viability. In an emotional statement, Karruli expressed his fear that if the rates don't change, he might have to consider closing the mall.

The situation has sparked curiosity and concern among locals. Is this an isolated incident, or are other businesses facing similar struggles?

Karruli has been in contact with Penelec, the electricity provider, seeking answers and adjustments. Penelec has assured they are working with Karruli to address his concerns. But the question remains: Is this a fair rate increase, or is there a deeper issue at play?

As the community awaits further developments, the fate of the Galleria Mall hangs in the balance. Will the mall's lights continue to shine, or will it fall victim to the rising costs of energy? And what does this mean for other businesses in the area?

What do you think? Is this a fair situation for the mall owner? Should there be more support for local businesses facing such challenges? Share your thoughts below!

