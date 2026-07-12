Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 redesign, new colors, and no Watch Classic: What we know so far (2026)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is set to make a bold statement with its redesign, according to a recent leak. This new iteration promises a boxier design, thinner bezels, and improved side buttons, marking a significant departure from its predecessor. The leak also hints at a potential shift in the lineup, suggesting that the Galaxy Watch Classic may no longer be part of the equation. This development raises intriguing questions about Samsung's strategy and the future of its smartwatch ecosystem.

One of the most notable aspects of the Ultra 2's redesign is its boxier shape, which could offer a more modern and streamlined look. Thinner bezels are a welcome addition, enhancing the overall aesthetic and potentially improving the device's durability. The improved side buttons, including a quick button with an orange outline, suggest a focus on user experience and functionality.

Color options seem to be a key feature of this update. The leak mentions a black watch with a bluish band and a silver watch with a green band, adding a touch of personality to the device. The inclusion of a beige color, reportedly exclusive to the base variant, further emphasizes Samsung's commitment to catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.

The Galaxy Watch 9, on the other hand, seems to be taking a different approach. While the leak doesn't provide as much detail about its design, it does hint at new band designs and watch faces, suggesting a focus on customization and style. The larger battery capacity of the Ultra 2, coupled with the smaller battery of the Watch 9, raises questions about the balance between performance and portability.

The absence of the Galaxy Watch Classic from the lineup is a surprising development. This classic model has been a staple in the Galaxy Watch series, offering a more traditional and timeless design. The decision to discontinue it could be a strategic move to cater to a different market segment or to streamline the product lineup.

As Samsung prepares to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, the leak provides valuable insights into the potential design and feature changes. The company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in London is expected to be a significant platform for these announcements. The question remains: will the redesigns and color options be enough to entice existing users and attract new ones to the Galaxy Watch ecosystem?