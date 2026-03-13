Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Truth About the S Pen and Bluetooth (2026)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen: A Case of Functionality Over Fashion

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is no longer a secret, thanks to an early retail unit that's been leaked online. While the phone itself is impressive, the S Pen has some quirks that might frustrate users. The S Pen, which lacks Bluetooth connectivity, can be stored in the device in two ways: facing forward or backward. However, the backward orientation has a potential issue. When the S Pen is inserted incorrectly, one end will stick out, which might be a minor inconvenience for some.

The backward orientation of the S Pen is a design choice that prioritizes functionality over aesthetics. Samsung's decision to ditch Bluetooth connectivity in the S Pen is likely due to the complexity and cost of implementing the feature. While it may be frustrating for some, it's a trade-off that allows for a more compact and lightweight design.

The S Pen's slanted end is another design feature that might seem unusual at first, but it's a deliberate choice to ensure a smooth and seamless experience when using the stylus. The leak also reveals other important features of the phone, such as the new privacy display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Despite the potential frustration of the S Pen's backward orientation, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still a highly anticipated device that promises to deliver a premium experience. Whether you're a fan of the S Pen or not, it's clear that Samsung has put a lot of thought into the design and functionality of the device.