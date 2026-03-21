Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera: Wider Aperture EXPLAINED! (Low Light & Action Shots) (2026)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's rumored wider aperture could be its biggest camera upgrade — here's why

I’ve been keeping up with all the Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors of late, and with the next Galaxy Unpacked looming, one rumored upgrade is already proving controversial. After putting the Galaxy S26 Ultra through a year's worth of photo shootouts against key rivals like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 Pro XL, I believe this specific change could have a significant impact on the forthcoming flagship.

I’m referring to the rumor that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will gain a wider aperture. While it might not sound like the spiciest upgrade, I know how drastically it can improve real-world camera performance. This would be a major asset, especially since the phone is tipped to recycle the same 200MP main sensor as its predecessor.

The photos I’ve captured with the Galaxy S25 Ultra demonstrate exactly why a larger aperture might be just enough to secure the Galaxy S26 Ultra's spot as the best camera phone on the market.

Increased low light performance

If there’s one primary benefit to a larger aperture for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it would be the potential to dethrone the iPhone 17 Pro Max as the king of low light. The gallery above features photos I’ve captured under dim conditions at night to highlight the dramatic performance lead Apple’s flagship holds over the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In every shot, the iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers brighter images, almost magically illuminating shadowed areas. In contrast, those same areas appear much dimmer on the Galaxy S25 Ultra — and as a result, the sensor fails to capture the details hidden in the dark.

Moving from the f/1.7 aperture of the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the rumored f/1.4 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra may seem like a minor change, but it would allow the sensor to gather significantly more light. In dim conditions, that extra light is vital for producing a brighter, clearer overall picture.

Sharper, blur-free action shots

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Another benefit of a wider aperture is how it inherently improves the quality of action shots — those fast-moving subjects that often come out blurry. Because a camera’s aperture ties directly to other variables like shutter speed and ISO, a wider opening could finally allow the Galaxy S26 Ultra to produce crisp, blur-free action shots. These three factors together determine the overall exposure of an image.

For example, the “hole” in the lens would be physically larger on the Galaxy S26 Ultra than it is now with the Galaxy S25 Ultra — allowing more light to hit the sensor. Consequently, the camera doesn’t need to keep the shutter open as long to achieve a bright exposure.

By reducing that exposure time, you’re shooting at a much faster shutter speed. These faster speeds are what "freeze" a subject in motion, eliminating the ghosting or motion blur often seen in other cameras that are forced to shoot at longer shutter speeds.

Better data for AI-assisted enhancements

While there hasn’t been much chatter regarding the specific Galaxy AI features coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, recent teaser videos from Samsung have me optimistic. Although the clips focus on video performance and improved hybrid zoom, a wider aperture could give the S26 Ultra a major advantage in AI-assisted processing.

The best current example of this is the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s Pro Res Zoom, which leans on generative AI to enhance zoom photos with incredible clarity. As I’ve noted, the S26 Ultra’s rumored f/1.4 aperture would be a massive aid here, as it would allow its rumored 200MP main camera to capture a cleaner shot with significantly less noise.

When a camera preserves that much raw data, Samsung’s AI can, in turn, draw out even more detail while processing it. Looking back at the portraits I’ve shot with the Galaxy S25 Ultra — which are already spectacular — I can only imagine the results if Samsung implements an AI-upscaling feature similar to Google’s Pro Res Zoom.

In theory, the data captured through a wider aperture would exceed what I’ve been getting with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would allow for much more aggressive cropping in post without the typical loss in detail. Everyone knows that digital zoom can soften an image, but with the S26 Ultra’s hardware and AI working in tandem, that may no longer be an issue.