Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus: Lang's Double and Cabal's Red Card in UCL Play-off (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling Champions League encounter that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Galatasaray's dramatic comeback against Juventus is a tale of twists and turns, and one man's catastrophic performance.

In Istanbul, on February 17, 2026, Galatasaray hosted Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League knockout playoff. The Bianconeri, despite missing key players like Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic, took an early lead through a brace from Teun Koopmeiners. However, the game took an unexpected turn when Juan Cabal, a Juventus substitute, entered the fray and became the villain of the night.

But here's where it gets controversial... Cabal's performance was nothing short of disastrous. He picked up a yellow card for a foul, and then, in a desperate attempt to stop Galatasaray's captain, Baris Alper Yilmaz, he committed another foul, earning himself a second yellow and leaving Juventus with ten men. This pivotal moment changed the game's dynamics.

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Galatasaray, sensing an opportunity, pounced. Noa Lang, a former Serie A star, scored a brace, including a tap-in after a brilliant assist from Victor Osimhen. The hosts' relentless pressure paid off, and they took the lead through a ferocious free kick from Gabriel Sara, which took a slight deflection off Davinson Sanchez.

And this is the part most people miss... Juventus's defense, usually a rock-solid unit, was caught napping. Khephren Thuram and Lloyd Kelly's sluggish play from the back allowed Osimhen to steal the ball and set up Lang for his second goal. The game was turning into a nightmare for the Italian giants.

As if things couldn't get worse, Sacha Boey, a Galatasaray substitute, added a fifth goal with a powerful finish, capping off a remarkable comeback. The final score: Galatasaray 5, Juventus 2.

This match will go down in history as a testament to the beauty of football and the unpredictability of the beautiful game. So, what do you think? Was Cabal's performance the turning point, or was it Juventus's defensive lapses? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this dramatic encounter!