Here's a story that will make you question the limits of age and athleticism. I'm about to reveal how I, a self-proclaimed senior golfer, managed to turn back the clock and gain an astonishing 4 mph of swing speed in just 10 minutes and 49 seconds!

As an older golfer, I often reminisce about the days when I could swing with the best of them. But Father Time has been slowly stealing my speed, and I haven't broken 100 mph in over a decade. My usual swing speed hovers around 94.5 mph, but it can dip into the high 80s when I'm not at my best.

But here's where things get interesting. At the PGA Show's Demo Day, I accepted a challenge from GolfForever (https://golfforever.com/?promocode=BE15) to test their swing speed program. I figured it couldn't hurt, and I was curious to see if I could regain some of my lost glory.

The challenge was straightforward. After a day of swinging at various booths, I'd establish a baseline swing speed at the GolfForever booth. Then, I'd follow a 10-minute warmup routine guided by their app and swing again.

The warmup routine, which you can find on the GolfForever app or a condensed version on their YouTube channel, is a comprehensive series of exercises. It's more intricate than my usual stretches and mobility drills, and it's designed to get your body ready for maximum swing speed. And let me tell you, it works!

After the warmup, I swung again, and the results were eye-opening. My swing speed increased by 4.1 mph, from 94.5 mph to 98.6 mph! While my distance gains weren't as dramatic as expected, the increase in speed was a significant achievement.

The best part? You don't need to invest in GolfForever's program to benefit from a good warmup routine. The abbreviated version is available for free on YouTube, and it can make a real difference in your game.

Now, I'm not one to shy away from investing in my golf game. I've been a satisfied GolfForever user for two years, and I appreciate the golf-specific workouts and their excellent explanations. The basic GolfForever swing trainer package (https://golfforever.com/?promocode=BE15) is a worthwhile investment, and it's even HSA/FSA reimbursable. But the key takeaway here is the power of a proper warmup.

As a self-proclaimed structure-seeker, I've found that a well-structured warmup routine keeps me motivated and on track. It's a small investment of time that can pay dividends in your game. And who knows, it might just help you turn back the clock, too.

So, to all the golfers out there, young and old, don't underestimate the power of preparation. A good warmup routine might be the secret weapon you've been missing. And to Father Time, well, let's just say I'm not going down without a fight!