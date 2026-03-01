Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Cozy Japanese Dinner Date in Miami (2026)

Gabrielle Union recently captured the hearts of social media users by sharing a heartwarming moment from a birthday dinner with her husband, Dwyane Wade, a renowned NBA star.

This beloved couple, often admired for their chemistry and affection, frequently showcases their culinary adventures on various platforms, particularly highlighting their recent escapades during the "Wade World Tour" in Japan. Not only do they celebrate milestones such as anniversaries with extravagant feasts, but they also share special moments of gratitude through high-profile dinners, including notable events like those hosted for Amazon and Saks in the Hamptons.

Now that they are back from their holiday travels, having toured Japan, it appears they remain in the celebratory spirit. Recently, they enjoyed a cozy dining experience at Yamashiro Miami, a Japanese restaurant situated in the vibrant heart of Miami, to commemorate Dwyane's birthday.

Dwyane Wade’s birthday festivities included an intimate Japanese dinner following their memorable holiday travels. After returning from their exciting trip, the couple took to social media to share snippets of their joyful experiences, particularly during the Christmas season, which was filled with gratitude and love. Dwyane even posted videos showcasing their final lunch together in Osaka, Japan, illustrating their fondness for Japanese cuisine. Their recent visit to Yamashiro Miami was both a meal and a celebration of the Miami icon's birthday. The restaurant proudly shared a photo on Instagram featuring the couple, captioning: "A celebration above the city. Honored to welcome Dwyane Wade and his beautiful wife Gabrielle Union to Yamashiro Miami for a special birthday evening. Happy Birthday to a true legend… Thank you for choosing us to be part of the moment…"

In the charming photograph, the couple is seen relaxing at a wooden table adorned with elegant dishes, menus, and a large seafood platter displayed on ice at the center. Dwyane, dressed in a snug beige long-sleeve shirt, rests his hand on the table, while Gabrielle leans affectionately beside him, her hand on his shoulder, wearing a stylish light-colored sleeveless top embellished with delicate designs. A server can be seen in the image, gracefully holding a bottle of champagne, adding to the festive atmosphere. Following the restaurant’s post, Gabrielle expressed her excitement on her Instagram Stories, posting, "Incredible dinner last night in Miami! Thank you @mattthealchemist for making the connect!"

The couple’s passion for intimate dinners has seamlessly transitioned from their experiences in Japan back to Miami. This cozy dinner was not an isolated event; it echoes their traditions from past trips. During their 2025 "Wade World Tour," they indulged in a similar cozy outing at a popular burger joint located in one of Osaka's bustling markets, known as Critters Burger at Time Out Market. They even created a fun reel capturing their burger-eating adventure, which Gabrielle shared on her Instagram story, showcasing the delicious American-style burgers that the restaurant is famous for. Ending their trip on this note contributed to one of their most cherished travel memories.

Additionally, just a few months prior, in August 2025, the couple hosted a delightful dinner for Saks in collaboration with Amazon. The evening featured a light fish entrée paired with kale salad, embodying a sense of effortless elegance. During this event, Kristin Maa, Global CMO of Saks, along with Trisha Gregory Morse, Chief Brand Officer of Amazon Luxury Stores, raised a toast to the success of the evening and celebrated the ongoing partnership between Saks and Amazon.