Gabriel Trolls Richarlison After Arsenal's 4-1 Win Over Tottenham! | North London Derby Drama (2026)

The North London Derby Drama Unveiled!

In a thrilling twist, Arsenal's victory over Tottenham at their home turf sparked yet another social media showdown between Gabriel and Richarlison. But here's where it gets controversial...

Gabriel, the Arsenal defender, took to Instagram, tagging Richarlison in a playful post from the team bus. The photo, a true celebration of their 4-1 win, featured Gabriel holding playing cards, with the four of hearts taking center stage. It was a subtle yet powerful gesture, accompanied by an open packet of M&M'S, a can of Rio, and the coveted player of the match award.

However, the award's recipient was Viktor Gyokeres, who scored a brace. Eberechi Eze presented the award to Gyokeres during their post-match interview, adding to the drama.

This back-and-forth rivalry between Gabriel and Richarlison has been brewing since the summer, when Richarlison tagged Gabriel after Spurs' pre-season win over Arsenal. Gabriel, however, has turned the tables, showcasing his three man-of-the-match awards from recent North London Derby matches. And this time, he's done it again!

Gabriel's social media activity didn't stop there. He also showed support for his teammate, Bukayo Saka, by liking his post celebrating the win. Saka's caption, "More like it," perfectly captured the team's spirit. The post received love from several players, including Eze, Mikel Merino, and Gabriel Jesus, among others.

But here's the part most people miss: this rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to the North London Derby. It's a friendly competition that keeps fans engaged and eager for more. So, who will have the last laugh next? Only time will tell!

What's your take on this ongoing social media battle? Do you think it adds spice to the derby or is it just harmless fun? Let us know in the comments!