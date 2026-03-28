The Rise of Gabriel Ibitoye: A Star Winger's Journey to Long-Term Success

In a thrilling development for rugby enthusiasts, Gabriel Ibitoye, the lightning-fast winger for Bristol Bears, has penned a new long-term contract with the club. This move solidifies his position as a key player in the team's future.

Ibitoye's impact on the league has been nothing short of remarkable. During the 2024-25 season, he tied for the top try-scorer title with an impressive 13 tries, setting a new club record in the process. His overall record of 31 tries in just 62 games for the Bears speaks volumes about his talent and consistency.

But here's where it gets controversial... Ibitoye's journey back to the pitch after a season-opening hamstring injury that required surgery is a testament to his resilience. He made a triumphant return last weekend, helping Bristol secure a win against Exeter. A true comeback story!

Pat Lam, Bristol's Director of Rugby, couldn't praise Ibitoye enough. He described the 27-year-old as a "hugely important" asset to the team, highlighting his exceptional physical attributes and skill set. Lam believes Ibitoye's genuine passion for improvement and his unwavering work ethic make him a standout player with immense potential.

"Gabs" himself feels right at home with Bristol. He credits the club and its coaching staff for his year-on-year improvement since joining in 2022. His journey, which began with Harlequins, took him abroad to play for French side Agen and Tel Aviv Heat in Israel, before finding his true home with the Bears.

And this is the part most people miss... Ibitoye's new contract length remains undisclosed, but he joins a growing list of players who have extended their stays at Bristol. The club is building a strong foundation for future success, with key players like Louis Rees-Zammit, Viliame Mata, Joe Owen, Pedro Rubiolo, and Harry Randall all committing their futures to the team.

So, what do you think? Is Ibitoye's long-term contract a wise move for Bristol? Will he continue to shine and become a legendary figure in the club's history? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!