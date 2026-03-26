Gabe Perreault's NHL Journey: Can He Secure a Spot with the Rangers? (2026)

In a thrilling journey toward fulfilling their aspirations, Gabe Perreault is getting closer to achieving not only his dreams but also those of the New York Rangers. For several years, the Rangers have been on a quest to find the player they believe Perreault has the potential to become—a standout talent who can secure a permanent spot in their lineup. They envision him as a crucial player in the top-six forward group, much like Chris Kreider or even J.T. Miller, whose path to success took some unexpected turns.

Recently, Perreault showcased his impressive abilities when he scored his first NHL goal on December 18 during his current call-up. This moment highlighted the promise he holds. However, it’s important to note that while he has had a remarkable run with 17 points in 20 games in the AHL with Hartford, he is still working on translating that success to the NHL level.

This third call-up is significant for Perreault, especially considering that Conor Sheary will be sidelined for an extended period, leaving the Rangers in need of a spark offensively. This situation presents yet another opportunity for Perreault to prove himself, at just 20 years old and with only 17 NHL appearances under his belt prior to Thursday's game against the Sabres at Madison Square Garden.

He is determined to demonstrate his worth so compellingly that the Rangers cannot justify sending him back down during this critical month, which is pivotal for determining the future direction of the franchise ahead of the trade deadline.

"It’s kinda what everyone’s goal is when they come up, is to stay," Perreault shared with The Post after the Rangers’ morning skate on Thursday. "Obviously, it’s never really necessarily your choice, but I think it’s everyone, whenever they get called up, I mean, you want to stay and stay here forever. I think that’s everyone’s dream."

This sentiment encapsulates the aspirations of many young players trying to carve out their place in the league—will Perreault succeed in making the Rangers' decisions difficult as they consider their roster for the remainder of the season? What do you think the future holds for him? Share your thoughts below!