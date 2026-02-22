G-Shock DW5600RGM-1: Ancient Origami Meets Modern Toughness | Full Review & Unboxing (2026)

Prepare to be amazed as we dive into the fascinating world of G-Shock's latest creation, a true masterpiece inspired by ancient Japanese art!

The Legacy of G-Shock's 5600 Series

The 5600 Series is a true icon, carrying the legacy of the very first G-Shock, the DW-5000C, released way back in 1983. This series has a rich history, and its durability and style have made it a favorite among fans of the super-tough Casio brand. But here's where it gets controversial...

The Ancient Art of Origami Meets Modern Design

G-Shock has taken inspiration from an ancient Japanese art form - origami - for its latest watch design. With a history spanning over a millennium, origami is a beautiful and intricate art, and G-Shock has paid homage to it in a unique way.

The brand has applied the origami treatment to two of its series: the 5600 and the rounder 6900 Series. While the 5600 gets a sleek black base, the 6900 (DW6900RGM-5) boasts a crisp white base. Both watches are priced at $165, offering an affordable entry into the world of G-Shock's artistic designs.

The Significance of Origami in Japanese Culture

Origami holds a special place in Japanese culture, especially during New Year celebrations (Oshōgatsu). G-Shock has captured this essence, creating a watch that is both a stylish accessory and a tribute to Japanese traditions.

A Subtle yet Striking Design

The new 5600 design is a masterpiece of simplicity. It features a series of dotted folding lines on the dial, case, and rubber strap, paying subtle homage to the art of origami. This design choice is a clever nod to the brand's inspiration without being overly literal.

Additionally, the watch incorporates subtle textures inspired by traditional Japanese paper (washi), extending from the bezel to the band. The LED backlight and case back feature a crane, a symbol synonymous with origami and good fortune.

Technical Specifications

At its core, the 5600 is a testament to G-Shock's commitment to quality and affordability. With a resin case and bio-based resin bezel, it offers shock resistance and water resistance up to 200 meters. The battery life is an impressive five years on CR2016.

The digital display boasts a feature-rich stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alerts, LED backlight, afterglow, and a full auto-calendar up to the year 2099.

A Timeless Legacy

G-Shock and origami, two timeless traditions, will likely continue to thrive long into the future, even as the world around us changes.

Availability and Pricing

The G-Shock DW5600RGM-1 is available now for $165.

So, what do you think of G-Shock's unique take on origami? Do you find this fusion of ancient art and modern design appealing? Let us know in the comments!