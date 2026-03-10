FX Market Update: Three Key Themes Shaping Global Currency Trends (2026)

FX Daily: Three Global Themes Dominate Currency Markets

The currency markets have been abuzz with three key themes that are currently driving global FX trends. These themes are:

The Dollar's Dilemma: The dollar is on the wrong side of the ledger for all three themes. While some better US consumption data could provide a short-term boost, the overall trend suggests a decline in the dollar from Q2 onwards. Today's focus is on S&P PMIs and consumer confidence data.

EUR's Outlook: Europe's destiny is at stake, with a potential repeat of early 2025. Last year, NATO and defense spending dominated, impacting EUR/USD. Support for the euro on dips is expected, with PMIs in focus today. A break above resistance at 1.1810 could shift the view.

JPY's Political Influence: The Bank of Japan's slight hawkish stance is overshadowed by political/fiscal concerns. PM Sanae Takaichi's success in securing an LDP majority could lead to rising JGB yields and a weaker yen. USD/JPY bias is bullish, especially with strong US activity data.

CEE's Rally: Good global news and a risk-on mood outweigh dovish pricing in the region. Polish data surprised positively, impacting the National Bank of Poland's rate cut plans. CEE's FX rally is supported by US trade headlines and hopes for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal. EUR/HUF is in focus, with potential entry points before rate cuts.

