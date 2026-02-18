FX Daily Update: US Inflation and its Impact on Currencies (2026)

The dollar's future is a hot topic, and today's US inflation report could be a game-changer. But here's the twist: it might not be as dramatic as you think.

Despite the tech sell-off offering some support, the USD remains undervalued in the short term. Today's CPI report is expected to align with consensus, indicating a 0.3% monthly increase and a 2.5% yearly rise. This could further validate the Fed's recent hawkish stance, pushing the dollar into an even more undervalued position.

The controversy lies in whether this undervaluation will correct itself. While the balance of risks seems to favor an upside for the greenback, the market's inclination to sell USD rallies suggests otherwise. We're left wondering: will the dollar recover, or is this a temporary blip?

One intriguing development is the dollar's positive reaction to the tech sell-off, hinting at a return of safe-haven appeal. However, the overall sentiment remains bearish, with selling into rallies still a prominent strategy.

In the eurozone, the calendar highlights the second GDP print for Q4, expected to remain at 0.3% QoQ. The ECB's Vice President, Luis de Guindos, will make an appearance, but the lack of dissenting opinions from other members suggests a neutral stance will prevail. The euro's strength post-meeting has been largely ignored, leaving rate expectations unchanged for now.

The EUR/USD pair's fair value has dropped to 1.165, widening the overvaluation gap. Yet, despite some downside risks, we're hesitant to predict a complete gap fill. The hawkish repricing of the USD curve has impacted this pair, but the question remains: will the euro's strength persist?

Moving to Norway, the krone's week started strongly but corrected partially due to the equity sell-off. The jump in Norwegian CPI has prompted markets to rule out any rate cuts by Norges Bank this year. However, we believe this is premature, as inflation can be volatile.

From an FX perspective, it's a delicate balance. While it's tempting to bet against NOK's strength, our valuation model suggests EUR/NOK is at fair value. A dovish event is needed to truly impact NOK's momentum, and this might not occur until new CPI data is released next month.

And this is the part most people miss: the attractive rate profile of NOK could provide support if risk sentiment stabilizes. We favor NOK over SEK in the near term, but the market's reaction to upcoming data will be crucial.

In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), inflation reports from Hungary and Turkey have opened the door for potential rate cuts. Today's focus shifts to Poland and the Czech Republic.

In Poland, January inflation is expected to decline further, in line with market expectations. However, Polish inflation has surprised on the downside recently, creating risks for today's report. Recent comments suggest a March rate cut to 3.75% is likely unless inflation surprises on the upside.

The Czech Republic's inflation breakdown could provide insights into sensitive basket components. The central bank's minutes, released today, could offer more clarity on their openness to rate cuts if core inflation slows. The market's overreaction to the January inflation print might have been premature, and today's minutes could reinforce a dovish narrative.

EUR/HUF's upward movement faded quickly, and we expect this trend to continue until the elections. The potential start of rate cuts by the NBH in two weeks might be a test, but given the market's dovish pricing, we don't anticipate significant pressure on the forint. EUR/CZK could see further upside to 24.300, supported by today's minutes and the market's return to pricing rate cuts.

So, what's your take on these currency movements? Do you agree with our analysis, or do you have a different perspective? Feel free to share your thoughts and insights in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions and spark a discussion on these intriguing developments.

